Aptamers Market Trends Analysis, Growth Estimation, Size Projection, Key Players, Future Dynamics and Global Industry Insights, Forecast to 2023

The aptamers market size is estimated to grow at a 20.2% CAGR between 2018- 2023 reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Aptamers, simply put, are peptide molecules or oligonucleotides which bind to target lipid, proteins, or nucleic acid molecules. They are rapidly generated and applied in specific detection, characterization, and inhibition of proteins. The best part, they are cost-effective and multipurpose that offer antibodies with an alternative or complementary solution.

Numerous factors are adding to the aptamers market growth. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing use in disease treatment and drug discovery, an increasing number of companies investing in the market, improvement in apatamers development technologies, and proven high diagnostic and therapeutic value of RNA aptamers with current FDA approval for the first-ever aptamers drug.

On the contrary, strict regulations in the usage of aptamers, slow in reaching marketplace due to regulatory hurdles, and ethical issues to use aptamers are factors that may limit the aptamers market growth over the forecast period.

The report categorizes the aptamers market based on type, application, technology, end users, regions, and key players. Aptamers are single-stranded, short RNA, or DNA molecules that can bind selectively to specific targets such as live cells, toxins, carbohydrates, small molecules, proteins, and molecules. Such molecules are highly versatile and used for binding targets with high selectivity and specificity.

Aptamers Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the aptamers market based on end users, technology, application, and type.

By type, the aptamers market is segmented into peptide aptamers and nucleic acid apatamers. Nucleic aptamers are again segmented into RNA-based aptamers and DNA-based aptamers.

Based on application, the aptamers market is segmented into research and development, therapeutics development, diagnostics, and other applications.

Based on technology, the aptamers market is segmented into MARAS technique, X-aptamer, and Selex.

Based on end users, the aptamers market is segmented into contract research organizations, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes, and others.

Aptamers Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global aptamers market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the global aptamers market growth in the region include an increasing number of research laboratories, demand for aptamer therapeutics, high funding and investment for supporting the development of aptamers, and early adoption of advanced medical technologies.

The global aptamers market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors propelling the global aptamers market growth in the region include a rising number of government organizations and small-scale start-ups, the necessity for effective and innovative therapies, a decline in human health, technological advances, and an increase in research expenses. Additional factors adding market growth include an increasing number of academic research laboratories investigating the prospective of aptamers and a growing number of products under clinical investigation.

The global aptamers market in the APAC region is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for rising healthcare expenditure, better adoption rate, advanced technology, burgeoning need for increasing government initiatives, and access to the best treatment facilities.

The global aptamers market in the MEA is predicted to have the lowest share over the forecast period for poor medical facilities, the dearth of technical knowledge, and an underdeveloped healthcare sector.

Aptamers Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global aptamers market report include Noxxon Pharma, Vivonics, Inc., Trilink Biotechnologies, Inc., Somalogic, Inc., Neoventures Biotechnology Inc., Aptus Biotech S.L., Aptamer Solutions Ltd., Am Biotechnologies, LLC, Ophthotech Corporation, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc., Aptagen, LLC, and Sciences, Inc.

