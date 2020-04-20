Aptamers Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 14,118.56 Million with Growth Rate at 18.5% CAGR by 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Global Aptamers Market – Insights

Aptamers are oligonucleotide or peptide molecules that bind to a specific target molecule. Aptamers can be used drug-delivery systems as they can be conjugated to drugs. Systematic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential enrichment (SELEX) is used in production of aptamers. However, the process is time-consuming and involves iterative steps. In May 2015, Vivonics Inc. developed and patented a one-step rapid technique named Rapid Isolation of DNA Aptamers (RIDA) for the isolation of high affinity and high selectivity aptamers.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/774

Global Aptamers Market: Drivers

Increasing adoption of aptamers in antibody replacement and controlled release of therapeutics is expected to aid in growth of the global aptamers market over the forecast period. This is attributed to sacral advantages of aptamers such as lesser chance of provoking undesired immune responses, high thermal stability, low cost, ability to not destroy neighboring cells, greater binding affinity, longer shelf life, and high specificity.

Moreover, wide range of applications of aptamers are also expected to aid in the market growth. Aptamers can be used in biomarker or drug discovery, targeted therapeutics, and bio-industrial applications. This is owing to the ability of aptamers to permit the natural selection of drug candidates in whole animal models, which reduces the false starts and required animals needed for drug evaluation. They can also be used as biosensors, diagnostics, and research agents.

Global Aptamers Market: Restraints

Major factors hindering growth of the market include, stringent regulations related the use of aptamer and low awareness about these molecules in emerging economies.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/3atXSZP

Global Aptamers Market: Opportunities

Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global aptamers market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, around 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths were registered due to cancer worldwide in 2018. Such scenario has prompted market players to develop new detection assays based on aptamer therapy. For instance, in March 2017, Aptamer Sciences, Inc. launched multiprotein biomarker assay by aptamer therapy for the detection of lung cancer.

Moreover, increasing R&D related to aptamers is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For Instance, Ophthotech Corporation’s Fovista, a chemically synthesized nucleic acid aptamer, is currently under clinical investigation.

The global aptamers market was valued at US$ 3,626.13 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Direct Purchase the Aptamers Market Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/774

Global Aptamers Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global aptamers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America held dominant position in the global aptamers market in 2016, followed by Europe. This is attributed to high presence of major market players in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is driven by increasing investments in R&D and setting up of in-house manufacturing and R&D facilities.

Global Aptamers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global aptamers market include, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., Cambio, Somalogic, Inc., Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH, NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, and Kaneka Corporation.

Browse Research Report At @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/aptamers-market-774

Global Aptamers Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2014, Siva Therapeutics initiated a research collaboration with SomaLogic, Inc. to determine the ability of SomaLogic’s SOMAmer (Slow-off Rate Modified Aptamer) reagents to actively target gold nanorods to solid tumors.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

LinkedIn | Twitter | Infographics