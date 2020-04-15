Aortic Aneurysm Market to Expand Triggered by Rising Tobacco Consumption

Aortic Aneurysm Market Research Report: Information by Type (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm), Product (Stent Grafts, Catheters), Treatment (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, Open Surgical Repair), & End User— Global Forecast till 2023

Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview

Global aortic aneurysm market is showing a growth opportunity with 8,4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed possibilities like a hike in the geriatric population, increasing reimbursement schemes, a rise in tobacco consumption, and others as major growth inducing factors. It would also benefit from the advancement in tools and technologies that would help the market in better formation. New regulations are also going to widen the opportunity of market expansion. With emerging nations showing a hike in investment for the healthcare sector, this industry would grow even further.

Aortic Aneurysm Market Segmentation:

The global report on the aortic aneurysm market revealed the proper segmentation of product, treatment, type, and end user. This segmentation allows a better look into various particulars that are impacting the market directly or indirectly. Also, it discusses possibilities in terms of values and volumes, which would help in devising better strategic moves later.

By type, the market report includes abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA). The former segment would dominate the global market due to the increasing instances of such disease and the availability of better treatment options.

By product, the study on the aortic aneurysm market can be segmented into catheters, stent-grafts, and others. The catheters section is getting traction due to the rise in geriatric cases.

By treatment, the report includes segments like endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and open surgical repair (OSR) for a better understanding of the market.

By end user, the report with details on the aortic aneurysm market can be segmented into ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment would make proper use of the available funding to build better infrastructure and that would help in enhancing the treatment experience.

Aortic Aneurysm Market Regional Analysis:

North America would get thrust from the structural superiority they enjoy and a constant flow of investment. The regional market is expecting a better performance from countries like the US and Canada. These two regions spend a lot of amount on their healthcare sector, which would definitely boost the market. In Europe, the research and development sector would be boosted by investments. In Asia Pacific, transforming the healthcare sector in various emerging nations would provide thrust to the market. In addition, major players would try to take advantage of the region by exploring possibilities here.

Aortic Aneurysm Market Competitive Landscape:

The global aortic aneurysm market is expected to make strong moves in the coming years. This would be triggered by better implementation of various strategic mechanisms in the coming years. These companies are Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, Lombard Medical Limited, JOTEC AG (CryoLife, Inc.), Endologix, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, and Cardinal Health, Inc. These companies would use various mergers, acquisitions, innovations, product launches, and others as major market influencers. MRFR had noted these moves to understand the market flow, as this could help in developing better strategic moves.

Aortic Aneurysm Industry News:

In April 2020, the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) announced the publication of new guidelines on abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) that would help in better diagnosis and management. The recommendation indicates that physicians have listened to doctors and realized that EVAR sometimes becomes the online option left for certain patients. The new guidelines have made it clear that the onus is on doctors to discuss all the effects of the treatment with concerned patients, including open surgical repair, conservative management, and EVAR.

