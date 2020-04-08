Antiseptic Market is expected to reach US$ 6,614.6 Million With CAGR of Approx 5.1% By 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Global Antiseptic Market, by Application (Pre-surgical and Injectable Care, Skin and Hygiene Care, Oral Care, and Nasal Care), by Product Type (Solutions, Swabs, Wipes and Sponges, and Others), by End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, Homecare Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 4,448.9 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by. was valued at US$million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3032

Antiseptic products are mainly used in operation theaters before and after the surgical procedure. Antiseptics are applied on the skin to kill infectious microorganisms, in order to reduce risk of surgical site infections. The rising number of surgical procedures is likely to drive demand for antiseptic products, which, in turn, is expected to drive growth of the global antiseptic market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) report, in 2014, 17.2 million hospital visits (ambulatory or inpatient) included invasive and therapeutic surgeries in US. Over half of these visits (9.9 million visits), occurred in ambulatory surgery (AS) settings and the remaining 7.2 million were inpatient surgeries.

Furthermore, increasing number of road accidents is expected to favor the global antiseptic market growth over the forecast period, as antiseptics are the first line of treatment for accident related injuries. For instance, according to Car Accident Statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in July 2019, around 6 million car accidents occur in the U.S every year. As per the same source, around 3 million people get seriously injured due to car accidents every year, and around 2 million drivers experience permanent injuries each year in the U.S. Moreover, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MRTH), Government of India, in 2017, around 147,000 deaths and 470,000 injuries were recorded in India due to road accidents.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3032

Major players such as Becton Dickinson and Company are focused on receiving product approvals from regulatory bodies to launch new products in the antiseptic market. For instance, in April 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BD ChloraPrep skin preparation with sterile solution, the only fully sterile chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) antiseptic skin preparation, for commercial use in the U.S.

Browse 35 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Antiseptic Market, by Application (Pre-surgical and Injectable Care, Skin and Hygiene Care, Oral Care, and Nasal Care), by Product Type (Solutions, Swabs, Wipes and Sponges, and Others), by End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, Homecare Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027” To know the latest trends and insights related to global antiseptic market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/antiseptic-market-to-surpass-us-66146-million-by-2027-2487

Key Takeaways of the Global Antiseptic Market: