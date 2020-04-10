Anti-Viral Drugs Market Worth USD 62.67 Billion by 2022 At a CAGR of 6.9% | Quick Drug Development Procedure to Ensure Growth of Anti-Viral Drugs Industry

Global Anti-viral drugs Market Report 2020, Research Study, Size, Growth, Share and Industry Analysis by application (hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, herpes, influenza and others) and by mechanism of action (nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors and others) – Forecast to 2022

Anti-viral drugs Market Overview:

Global market for anti-viral drugs has been studied by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it revealed a possibility of surpassing worth of USD 62.67 billion by 2022. This growth would take a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2015-2022. Various factors and dynamics are at play when it comes to an assessment of the anti-viral drugs market growth. Various factors like demand for drugs against influenza, HIV, etc. hike in investment for research projects, better technological integration across the healthcare sector, reformation in the structure of the emerging nations, and others can boost the global market.

Anti-viral drugs Industry News:

In March 2020, a report disclosed that Fujifilm’s medicine Avigan or favipiravir is showing significant promises in its battle against COVID-19. The medicine is in high demand in several countries as it has cleared two test runs with success. The Anti-viral drugs Market for this medicine is expanding as several countries are trying to get hold of a proper drug to reduce the number of people contracted and the lockdown period. A prolonged lockdown period means heavy financial toll and the market for this medicine can explore this opportunity to expand the business prospect.

Anti-viral drugs Market Segmentation:

The global report covering various details of the anti-viral drugs market has been segmented by MRFR into application and mechanism of action. This segmentation allows a detailed understanding of various market moves that can improve the decision-making process during the formation of strategies.

By application, the global market for anti-viral drugs can be segmented into influenza, HIV/AIDS, herpes, hepatitis, and others. Various pharmaceutical companies are boosting these segmental research initiatives as their primary goal is to develop a proper drug and increase their market presence.

By the mechanism of action, the report encompassing anti-viral drugs market can be segmented into reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, and others. The growth for each segment would get boosted by the growing intake in the healthcare sector.

Anti-viral drugs Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas would lead with a 30% share of the global Anti-viral drugs Market. This is possible due to the presence of Canada and the US. These two countries are saving a huge amount of their budgetary plan to establish a proper framework for their healthcare sector. The process is also witnessing a huge surge in the participation of pharmaceutical companies who are constantly trying to take an edge in the market to stay ahead of their peers. In Europe, pharmaceutical companies are witnessing a proper influx of funding and growing scope as the research and development centers are delivering positive results. Government investments in several associated sectors are proving to be beneficial for the market.

South Korea, Japan, China, and India are showing significant potentials in taking the market ahead. These countries have a huge market, which is luring in various global players who are expanding their businesses by launching decent measures.

Anti-viral drugs Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for anti-viral drugs market is witnessing strong growth with the increasing participation from top-class companies like Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Astra Zeneca AB, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Cipla Inc., and others. These companies are banking on developing various structural methods that include mergers, better research and development facilities, increasing opportunities for expansion, hike in investment plans, and others. These companies have been profiled by MRFR and their latest actions have been includes in the report to facilitate improved strategy-making policies.

