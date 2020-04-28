Anti-malarial Drugs Market: How will the Disruptions Created by Covid19 Affect the market? | Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Novartis AG, Alvizia Health Care, Bayer AG, and Roche Inc

The Global Anti-malarial Drugs Market, by Drug Class (Aminoquinolines, Quinoline-methanol (4-quinolinemethanols), Cinchona Alkaloids, Biguanides, Sulfonamides and Sulfones, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 839.1 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

The increasing number of regulatory approvals and launches of anti-malaria drugs is expected to propel growth of the global anti-malarial drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) received the U.S. FDA approval for Krintafel (tafenoquine), a first single dose medicine to prevent the relapse of P. vivax malaria marks. Moreover, in July 2017, Cipla and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) launched Artesunate Rectocaps/Rectal Artesunate Suppositories (RAS), a drug used for the treatment of severe malaria in young children.

Launching of anti-malaria drugs in the malaria affected areas such as African countries such as Uganda and other South-east Asian countries is expected to drive growth of the anti-malarial drugs market. For instance, in April 2019, Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, South Korea, and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) launched Pyramax, an anti-malarial drug combination of pyronardine and artesunate, in Uganada. Moreover, in December 2014, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited launched Synriam, a new anti-malarial drug, in 7 African countries including Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Kenya, and Ivory Coast. Moreover, in April 2012, the drug was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for marketing in India.

Key Takeaways of the Global Anti-malarial Drugs Market:

The global anti-malarial drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing initiatives by various research to develop novel drugs to treat malaria. For instance, in October 2018, Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Thailand, initiated phase 4 clinical trial to determine the efficacy assessment of Pyronaridine-Artesunate (Pyramax) and new drug combinations with Atovaquone-Proguanil for the treatment of uncomplicated P. Falciparum malaria in Cambodia. The study is estimated to be completed on June 30, 2021.

Furthermore, increasing demand for anti-malaria drugs in key regions such as India and other South-east Asian countries, and high prevalence of malaria in these countries are expected to drive growth of the anti-malarial drugs market. For instance, according to WHO, in 2017, around 3 million cases of malaria were diagnosed in India. Moreover, WHO stated that in 2019, India accounted for 21% of total deaths in South-east Asia region.

Major players operating in the global anti-malarial drugs market include Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Novartis AG, Alvizia Health Care, Bayer AG, and Roche Inc.

