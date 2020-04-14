Anti Hepatitis Virus Drugs Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2020-2026

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Anti Hepatitis Virus Drugs market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Anti Hepatitis Virus Drugs industry.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. The disease can be self-limiting or it can progress to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis, or liver cancer. Hepatitis virus is the most common cause of hepatitis in the world, but other infections, toxic substances (such as alcohol, certain drugs) and autoimmune diseases can also cause hepatitis.

In 2019, the global antiviral drug market was approximately US$ 56.4 billion, while Anti-hepatitis virus drugs accounted for 39%, closed to USD$ 22 billion.

Anti hepatitis virus brugs breakdown data by type can be segmented into Nucleos(t)ide Analogues, Direct-acting Antiviral Dgents (DAAs) and Interferon Alfa.

Recently, anti hepatitis virus drugs have received a lot of attention as potential Covid-19 treatments. Interferons have been used to treat autoimmune diseases and viral hepatitis. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, interferons have already been used to treat Covid-19 cases in China.

The following players are covered in this report: Novartis, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, CHIATAI TIANQING, Cosunter Pharmaceutical, Qingfeng Pharmaceutical, etc.

Recently news, Gilead Sciences is developing a kind of Nucleos(t)ide Analogues, Remdesivir. Remdesivir is a 1′-cyano-substituted adenosine nucleotide analogue with broad-spectrum antiviral activity against various RNA viruses. It is developed by Gilead Sciences for the treatment of Covid-19, a coronavirus disease, and Ebola virus infection.

There are five major hepatitis viruses, called A, B, C, D and E types. These five types of hepatitis viruses have caused great concern because of the disease and death burden and the possibility of outbreaks and epidemics caused by them. In particular, type B and type C cause hundreds of millions of people to suffer from chronic diseases, and together become the most common cause of cirrhosis and cancer.

According to WHO, Viral hepatitis B and C are major health challenges, affecting 325 million people globally. They are root causes of liver cancer, leading to 1.34 million deaths every year. Hepatitis B and C are chronic infections that may not show symptoms for a long period, sometimes years or decades. At least 60% of liver cancer cases are due to late testing and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C. Low coverage of testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030.

Around 3.5% of the world’s population is infected with HBV, especially in China, the disease burden is huge. Nearly one-third of the 257 million people living in the world live in China. A recent article in The Lancet claims that 10 million people will die by 2030.

Anti-hepatitis virus drugs have grown rapidly due to the intensified hepatitis B trend, among them, entecavir is the main treatment drug. However, due to price cuts and other policies, tenofovir, propofol and tenofovir have continued to increase. Under the continuing influence of the COVID-19, the use of related antiviral drugs will greatly increase, such as alpha-interferon, lopinavir / ritonavir, ribavirin, and redisevir, etc.

