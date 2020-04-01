AnapnoGuard Helps Prevent Ventilator Complications

Ventilators are important to maintain patients with severe respiratory distress due to COVID-19, but the machines carry their own risks. An over-inflated endotracheal tube cuff could damage the trachea, while an under-inflated cuff could result in aspiration and pneumonia.

AnapnoGuard, developed by Hospitech Respiration, an Israeli firm, is an endotracheal tube plus control unit meant to be used with ventilators to prevent complications of both over- and under-inflation. The company has announced that it will provide its AnapnoGuard device to Israeli hospitals free of charge.

AnapnoGuard automatically adjusts the cuff pressure of its endotracheal tube, using continuous CO2 measurements in the subglottic space above the cuff. High levels of CO2 indicate air leakage from the lungs and triggers the system to increase cuff pressure to maintain a seal. If no leak is detected, the system gradually decreases cuff pressure to ensure that it is not over-inflated. Cuff pressure is maintained within a clinician-determined range.

The AnapnoGuard system can also evacuate subglottic secretions and rinse the area to decrease risk of aspiration and subsequent pneumonia.

“The AG100s device was developed by our company to treat ventilated patients in general and is clearly suitable for [COVID-19] ventilated patients,” said Yoav Venkert, CEO of Hospitech Respiration, in a statement. “The device is designed to reduce complications that develop during ventilation, especially those arising from the aspiration of contaminated subglottic secretions to the lungs. This is one, if not the main cause of the development of pneumonia, one of the principle factors in mortality among Coronavirus patients.”

The system has received both the European CE Mark and the FDA 510(k) clearance.

Product page: AnapnoGuard

Source: Hospitech