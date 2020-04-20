Advanced Sports Medicine Market Growth Factor, Leading Companies, Industry Challenges, Share, Region, Forecast, By 2026

Sports medicine is the combination of medicine and sports a multi-disciplinary comprehensive application of basic and clinical medicine discipline, mainly related to the movement or influence of diagnosis and treatment of movement of the bones and joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage and synovial injury, and orthopedics and rehabilitation medicine, kinematics, materials science, biomechanics, and closely related to endoscopic minimally invasive techniques, etc.

Product Type

Minimally Invasive Arthroscope

Orthopedic Surgery Robot

3D Printed Products

Other

Table1. The Major Player in Surface Plasmon Resonance Market

Company Part of Product Arthrex Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant Skryker Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) Orthopedic Implant Smith and Nephew Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant Zimmer Biomet Holdings Orthopedic Implant, Orthopedic Surgery Robot DJO Global Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant ConMed Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant Osiris Therapeutics Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant RTI Surgical Orthopedic Surgery Robot Mueller Sports Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant Wright Medical Group Minimally Invasive Arthroscope, Orthopedic Surgery Robot, 3D Printed Implant Shanghai Kinetic Minimally Invasive Arthroscope AK Medical 3D Printed Implant Integrated Surgical Systems Orthopedic Surgery Robot Ortomaquet Orthopedic Surgery Robot Omni Medical Orthopedic Surgery Robot Mazor Robotics (Medtronic) Orthopedic Surgery Robot

The global sports medicine market was $** billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $** billion by 2026. The compound growth rate from 2020 to 2026 is about 5.64%.

The United States is in the leading position in the sports medicine market, mainly due to its mature and perfect health care system, the concentration of sports medicine giants, the high adoption rate of new sports medicine products, and the high national fitness participation rate. The U.S. sports medicine market was $2.83 billion in 2018, about half of the global market. It is expected to reach $3.87 billion in 2026, with a compound growth rate of about 4.1% in 2019-2026. China is a late starter in sports medicine, but its influence on the global sports medicine market is gradually increasing

The upper reaches of the sports medicine industry chain include implant and non-implant consumables, the middle reaches refer to the manufacturers of sports medicine products and consumables, mainly overseas medical device manufacturers, and the lower reaches mainly refer to the circulation field of sports medicine products and terminal hospitals.

Table1. Upstream Implant Product Material

Material Type Product Mental Material Titanium and Titanium Alloy Inorganic Nonmetallic Material Alumina, Calcium Phosphate High Polymer Material PEEK Degradable Polymer Material PLA, PGA

Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020

With the expansion and aging of sports population in China and the continuous development of sports medicine technology, sports medicine has become one of the medical device segments with high growth potential.At present, the world sports medicine market is still monopolized by giants, but Chinese enterprises are already carrying out research and development and registration layout. It is expected that in the future, the domestic sports medicine product system will continue to enrich and gradually gain market share.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Advanced Sports Medicine Product market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Advanced Sports Medicine Product market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Advanced Sports Medicine Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

