Acne Treatment Market Size Analysis, Applications, Key Players, Sales Projection and Growth Statistics By 2023

The Global Acne Treatment Market size is expected to accrue revenues at 5.3% CAGR over the forecast period. Acne treatments are used for the treatment of moderate to severe cases of acne which can cause disfigurations. Acne is a condition which affects the oil glands in certain surfaces of the skin. The global acne treatment market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) suggests drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges to be faced for market players till 2023.

Increasing cases of acne due to lifestyles led by the current patients is likely to drive market growth. Its high prevalence among teens can drive the demand for treatment of acne. According to the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada report of 2016, acne affected close to 90% of teens in the country.

The focus on external appearances is expected to drive the global acne treatment market demand exponentially. Large cosmetic expenditure and awareness of skin conditions can work favorably for the market. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American citizens spent more than USD 13.5 billion in 2016.

However, reactions caused by these formulations can impede the global acne treatment market growth.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation

The global acne treatment market is segmented by type, treatment, treatment modality, and end users.

By type, the acne treatment market is segmented into post surgical/wound acne, comedonal acne, cystic acne, inflammatory acne, and others.

By treatment, the acne treatment market is categorized into therapeutic devices, medication, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into antibiotics, retinoid, and others. The retinoid segment is further segmented into tretinoin, adapalene, and others. The antibiotics segment is further segmented into clindamycin, erythromycin, and others. The therapeutic devices segment is sub-segmented into dermabradors, lasers, microdermabrader, and others.

By treatment modality, the acne treatment market is segmented into injectable, oral, and topical.

On the basis of end users, the acne treatment market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, and others.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Americas are major regions covered in the global acne treatment market report.

The Americas is estimated to dominate the global market owing to a huge patient pool and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Large cosmetic expenses by patients and change in lifestyles due to the frenetic pace of work can fuel market demand. Canada and the U.S are two of the biggest regions able to generate revenue for the market. Procurement of drugs such as retinoids and other antibiotics are taken by patients for reducing inflammation and redness on the face. Combination therapies are gaining traction in the region with many patients preferring non-antibiotic treatment. For instance, benzoyl peroxide is being prescribed with topical retinoid for shedding skin naturally.

Europe has assumed the second position in the global market. Abundance of funds for research and development into topical formulations or capsules for clearing the face of dead skin, a sizeable teenage population, and a large patient pool are major factors driving regional market growth. Large number of pharma facilities and subsidies given to these players can drive the size of the acne medication market.

Acne Treatment Market Competition

Galderma S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Valeant, ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, and Roche Holding AG are major pharma players covered in the global acne treatment market report. These players are involved improving the formulations and strength of medicines for rapid recovery. Latest trends in acne treatment such as laser and light therapy are likely to borne dividends in the coming years.

