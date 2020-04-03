3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology Market Highlights On Evolution 2026

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) is an optical sensing technology. The detection instrument based on this technology can be used for affinity, binding specificity, concentration quantification, binding kinetics and thermodynamic analysis of biomolecules, and is widely used in drug screening, life science and other fields. 3D nanometer SPR technology is based on the original SPR technology, the optical chip from the original 2D membrane into to 3D membrane.

Compared with the traditional SPR, the 3D nanometer SPR technology greatly improves the signal acquisition capability. It no longer requires complex optical couplers to receive the signal, but only USES conventional common equipment (such as optical microscope) to complete the spectral quantitative analysis, so as to detect the hypersensitive concentration of various samples.

Taking the household saliva CRP detector developed by xentlement as an example, the hypersensitive CRP concentration signal in saliva was collected by 3D nanometer SPR technology, and then the image was collected by a digital camera connected with a common microscope. The change of transmittance of the red channel was analyzed by machine learning image software to quantitatively analyze the hypersensitive CRP concentration in saliva. Thus, it can be determined whether it is a viral cold or a bacterial cold. Theoretically, it can help to determine whether it is a latent carrier of novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

The traditional SPR molecular interaction instrument is expensive (2 million to 5 million yuan/unit), which is only used by large pharmaceutical enterprises, CRO enterprises, some universities and scientific research institutes.

A large number of small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies that need to measure molecular interactions cannot purchase the instrument directly.

The new generation of 3D nano-spr molecular interaction instrument relies on higher cost performance (< 500,000 yuan/unit), which not only has certain substitutes for existing products, but also improves the possibility of small and medium-sized pharmaceutical enterprises to buy.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global 3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Xlement

GE

ForteBio

Biosensing

BioNavis

Nicoya

Bio-Rad Laboratories

HORIBA

Reichert Technologies

Bruker

Carterra

3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology Breakdown Data by Type

> 10k Da

1k – 10k Da

100 – 1k Da

<100 Da

3D Nanometer Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Technology Breakdown Data by Application

To B

To C

