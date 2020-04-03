3D Cell Culture Market Share Value, Applications, Sales Projection, Future Growth Insights, Upcoming Trends and Key Players By 2023

3D Cell Culture Market Scope of the Report

The global 3D cell culture market size is predicted to accumulate revenues at 25.50% CAGR over the forecast period. It stood at USD 725.15 million in 2016. 3D cell culture is a method of cultivating cells in an artificial environment in which cells are allowed to interact with the environment. It has applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. It is possible to mimic cell behavior and assemble their environment with the help of scaffolds. The global 3D cell culture market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) touches on salient aspects such as drivers and challenges as well as outlines predictions for the forecast period (2017-2023).

Advances in organ and tissue regeneration and drug toxicology screening can drive market demand exponentially. The benefits of 3D cell culture in comparison to 2D cell culture are likely to work in favor of the market. Adoption of in-vivo models and development of advanced assays can positively impact the global 3D cell culture market.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5928

Treatment of chronic diseases and advances in microfluidics can culminate in heavy demand for the global market. Biocompatible nature of 3D scaffolds as well as the use of synthetic and natural materials of its manufacture can direct the formation of tissues. Development of digital tools for expediting the rate of cellular growth is likely to pave the way for new growth opportunities. Emergence of lab-on-a-chip (LoC) technology will bolster the demand for 3D cell environments in the coming years.

3D cell culture market Segmentation

The global 3D cell culture market is segmented by technique, product, application, and end-user.

Applications of the global 3D cell culture include tissue screening & engineering, regenerative medicine, cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and others. The drug discovery segment is predicted to display a CAGR of 25.75% during the assessment period.

On the basic technique, 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffolds-based 3D cell culture and scaffold-free 3D cell culture.

By product, 3D cell culture market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are touted to attain a major market share in the coming years and exhibit 25.88% CAGR during the forecast period.

By end users, it is segmented into research & academic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies can contribute to the global 3D cell culture market revenue by exhibiting a CAGR of 26.13% during the forecast period.

3D cell culture market Regional Analysis

The global 3D cell culture market is divided regionally into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas accounted for a major chunk of the market in 2016. This can be attributed to rising demand for organ donations, alarming numbers of cancer cases, and presence of reputed drug manufacturers. Abundance of funds available for the study of 3D cell culture environments can drive regional market demand. Applications in biological research and launch of new technologies can augment the size of the global 3D cell culture market in the region.

APAC is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 26.17% during the forecast period due to growth of economies and a plethora of opportunities. Other factors such as rise in healthcare spending, a large geriatric populace, and developments in life sciences can influence the APAC 3D cell culture market.

Lastly, the MEA is expected to grow at a modest rate owing to low investments in development of healthcare infrastructure and low income levels of patients.

3D cell culture market Competition

Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Kuraray Co Ltd, and others are major players of the global 3D cell culture market.

Browse More details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-cell-culture-market-5928

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com