Zopiclone Market Dynamic Revenue 2020, Business Forecast, Global Analysis by Size, Key Trends, Comprehensive Analysis by Top Leader And Industry Forecast by 2027

Zopiclone is a cyclopyrrolone, belongs to the class of psychotherapeutic agents which are generally marketed in the form of pill to treat insomnia. It acts as a γ-amino butyric acid (GABA) agonist and leads to blockage of the signal transmission across nerves in the brain. Therefore, zopiclone helps in providing calming effect to the person which improves sleep cycle.

Other than hypnotic effect, zopiclone also shows anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, and myorelaxant properties. Following a single oral dose of zopiclone, it is rapidly absorbed with the bioavailability of around 80% and distributed to places such as brain tissues, salivary glands, breast milk, and placenta. Zopiclone undergoes extensive metabolism and it is excreted in urine, breast milk, and saliva (excretion half-life is approximately 5 hrs.). Manufacturers such as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. (Lunesta), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and others offer drugs in this market.

Global Zopiclone Market Drivers

Leading manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing of zopiclone, which is expected to aid in growth of the global zopiclone market. For instance, several players have launched generics for the brand Lunesta (zopiclone) after its patent expiration in the year 2014. For instance, manufacturers such as Mylan and Dr. Reddys Laboratories have launched generic lunesta (cheaper than brand name drug) in the U.S. in 2014. Moreover, according to the article published by the non-profit organization, Best Practice Advocacy Centre New Zealand (bpacnz), October 2018, New Zealand is the largest user of prescribed hypnotic medicine, and zopiclone is prescribed for the treatment of insomnia.

Moreover, according to the same source, the following figures show the statistics for number of patients suffering from insomnia per 1,000 population in New Zealand for the year 2017 – 3.2 patients (under 25 years), 18.9 patients (26 – 35 years), 30.4 patients (36 – 45 years), 45.6 patients (46 – 55 years), 60.7 patients (56 – 65 years), and 86.9 patients (over 65 years) and around similar numbers have been recorded for the years, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013.

Prevalence of insomnia in Asia Pacific region is found to be lower than in Europe and North America. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2019, geriatric population suffers from insomnia and others including psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the same source, comorbid health issues such as restless leg syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), respiratory disorders and chronic pain, and alcohol or substance abuse can also contribute to insomnia.

Global Zopiclone Restraints

Following factors are expected to restrain the global zopiclone market growth over the forecast period. Introduction of alternative treatment options such as new drugs as well as devices by the manufacturers for the treatment of insomnia is expected to restrain growth of the zopiclone tablets market. For instance, Innovative Neurological Devices LLC received approval from the U.S. FDA for Cervella Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulator, a non-drug dependent alternative treatment for anxiety, depression, and insomnia in March 2019. U.S. FDA also approved a new generic drug for insomnia, Ramelteon, which was launched by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in July 2019. The drug belongs to the class of melatonin receptor agonists while zopiclone belongs to the class of GABA receptor agonists.

Global Zopiclone Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global zopiclone market over the forecast period due to high presence of key players across North America. Moreover, increasing prevalence of insomnia in North America and Europe region is expected to support growth of the market. For instance, according to the PLOS One, 2017, around 27.1 % people in the U.S. and 37.2% people in France and Italy are suffering from insomnia.

According to the same source, in Asia Pacific regions, around 5% people in China, 15.3% people in Japan, and 17.3% people in Singapore are suffering from insomnia. These factors are expected to boost the Asia Pacific zopiclone market growth over the forecast period.

Global Zopiclone Market Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global zopiclone market are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharma Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Mylan N.V., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and AvKARE Inc.

Market Taxonomy-

By Medicine Type-

Branded

Generic

By Distribution Channel –

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

