zEEG, An Easy-to-Wear EEG Headset

The electroencephalogram (EEG) is used to detect electrical activity in the brain in order to evaluate a variety of neurological conditions. However, EEGs are difficult to perform due to an involved setup process that requires technicians to place individual electrodes onto a patient’s head.

Zeto, a Santa Clara, California company, hopes to simplify the EEG and make it more widely available. The company’s flagship product, the zEEG, is an EEG headset that is comfortable, requires almost no preparation to wear, and involves no wires. It also connects to the cloud, allowing for instant upload of data and remote interpretation by neurologists. The headset has 20 dry electrodes that can be positioned as per the 10-20 EEG system.

The technology behind the zEEG is a combination of proprietary electrode materials and innovative electrical techniques such as Active Electrode Technology (AET) and Dynamic Noise Cancellation (DNC), according to the company. Three separate studies across 50 subjects showed that the device’s EEG signal quality was not inferior to traditional FDA-cleared EEG systems.

zEEG was FDA cleared for clinical use in April 2018, and is the first true dry electrode EEG headset to have this regulatory green light. Zeto also announced recently that it has raised $7.3 million in Series A financing, which will be used to accelerate commercialization of the zEEG headset and develop new products to expand the company’s portfolio.

“Since our commercial launch a few months ago, we added several customers who love the product and are utilizing it at high rates. We are glad to validate the strong product-market fit for zEEG,” said Aswin Gunasekar, MS, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zeto. “Our goal is to provide the most seamless and intelligent EEG experience for any clinical need. Current products are far behind what users need and Zeto is building a suite of convenient and intuitive products to eliminate the most time consuming and labor-intensive activities involved in traditional EEG.”

