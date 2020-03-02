Widefield Imaging Systems Market is growing rapidly With Healthy CAGR of 8.5% By 2027 | Global Market Size, Share, Analysis, Advance Technology and Long Term Growth

Clinical applications of wide-field imaging systems include, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, pediatric retinal diseases, hemoglobinopathies, uveitis, chorioretinal diseases, retinal detachment, and macular diseases.

The global widefield imaging systems market is estimated to account for US$ 477.7 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 901.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders is expected to propel growth of the global widefield imaging systems market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, 80 million people are expected to suffer from glaucoma by 2020 compared to 20 million since 2010.

Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand for faster diagnosis of ophthalmic disorders is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Widefield imaging systems offer several benefits such as enhanced resolution, faster image processing time, faster image acquisition, an ease of image duplication and manipulation, which are expected to lead to their high adoption for diagnosis of ophthalmic disorders.

Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market: Restraints

In widefield imaging systems, out-of-focus burring degrades image and reduces visibility of final detail. The system is also more time consuming for deconvolved image output. These drawbacks are expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

Instrument segment in the global widefield imaging systems market was valued at US$ 364.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 770.1 by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the market are focused on product launches which is expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, Carl Zeiss launched ZEISS CLARUS 500 Ultra-widefield system in the U.S. in 2017.

The diabetic retinopathy segment held dominant position in the global widefield imaging systems market in 2018, accounting for 34.4% share in terms of value.

Increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, 2016, one in three people having diabetes have high chances of getting affected by diabetic retinopathy. Moreover, according to the article published in The Lancet, 2018, the annual incidence of diabetic retinopathy ranges from 2.2% to 12.7%, globally.

The standalone systems segment held dominant position in the global wide field imaging systems market in 2018, accounting for 56.9% share in terms of value, followed by portable segment.

Number of manufacturers offer standalone systems in the market which is supporting growth of the segment. For instance, Optos launched Monaco ultra-widefield retinal imaging system in European market in 2018

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, Phoenix Technology Group acquired FocusROP, a telemedicine platform for retinopathy of prematurity screening, from InterVIEW Medical Systems.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, LumiThera Inc. announced a distribution agreement with Optos Plc to exclusively distribute the Valeda Light Delivery System for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 12 European countries.

Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global widefield imaging systems market include, Clarity Medical Systems Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Visunex Medical Systems, Inc., Centervue SpA, Optos Plc. (Nikon Corporation), and ZEISS International.

Global Widefield Imaging Systems Market: Key Developments

October 2018: OD-OS announced to launch a new widefield objective, which brings non-contact panretinal photocoagulation with access to the far periphery (ora serrata) to the Navilas 577s Laser System

June 2018: Optovue announced an expanded FDA 510(k) clearance for non-contact, quantitative measurements of the epithelial and stromal layers of the cornea, ETM or epithelial thickness mapping. The company also made ETM available on the Avanti Widefield OCT system

Segmentation

By Component Instrument Software Image Viewing Software Data Analysis and Interpretation Software By Indication Diabetic Retinopathy Retinopathy of Prematurity Pediatric Retinal Diseases Retinal Vein Occlusion Ocular Oncology Uveitis Chorioretinal Disease Glaucoma Others By Modality Standalone Portable By End-User Specialty Clinics Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



