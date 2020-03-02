Western Blotting Market Expect Growth at 7.4% CAGR by 2027 | Size, Share and Key Country Analysis with Top Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Lumigen, Inc.) and others

Western blotting works on the principle of molecular weight of the proteins and specificity. Gel electrophoresis is used for the denaturation of proteins and to obtain the primary antibody. Western blotting is used in diagnostics and confirmatory tests and in blood doping tests.

The global western blotting market accounted for US$ 605.7 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 993.4 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Western Blotting Market: Drivers

Increasing R&D activities related to protein expression are expected to propel growth of the global western blotting market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, researchers at Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium, reported use of western blotting in a research for demonstrating that conditional deletion of Flt1 or Nrp1 in epidermal cells inhibited psoriasis mediated by Vegfa overexpression or c-Jun/JunB deletion.

Global Western Blotting Market: Opportunities

Integration of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and western blotting is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in August 2019, researchers at Nanjing Agricultural University reported that ELISA and western blotting with Recombinant Hepatocellular Carcinoma-Associated Antigen 59 (rHc-HCA59) is a potential immunodiagnostic tool to detect Haemonchus contortus infection in goat.

Key Takeaways:

The electrophoresis sub segment in product type segment in the global western blotting market was valued at US$ 174.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 343.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Techniques such as gel electrophoresis blotting are widely used in the western blotting technique which is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The reagents and kits sub segment in product type segment held dominant position in the global western blotting market in 2018, accounting for 60.4% share in terms of value, followed by electrophoresis blotting systems and transfer membranes, respectively.

Reagents and kits constitute a major share in the western blotting market as high volumes of tests are conducted globally using western blotting which require use of these consumables in large quantities.

The antibodies sub sub segment in reagents and kits segment, accounted for 25.0% share in terms of value in global western blotting market in 2018.

Antibodies are highly being used in western blotting as specific antibodies can help to bind target protein or primary antibody. Antibodies offer high level of detection, and are cost effective as well.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing use of western blotting in R&D and treatment of infectious diseases. For instance, in November 2018, researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico reported use of western blotting to select specific peptides for coccidiosis’s spp. obtained from antigenic fractions.

Increasing development of knockout cell lysates is expected to aid in growth of the market. In this regard, in November 2019, Abcam developed knockout cell lysates that are useful for studies requiring loss-of-function phenotypes at the proteomic level and routine applications such as western blotting and mass spectroscopy.

Global Western Blotting Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global western blotting market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation (Lumigen, Inc.), EMD Millipore Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation (ProteinSimple Inc.), and Advansta, Inc.

Global Western Blotting Market: Key Developments

In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Invitrogen iBright 1500 imaging series in its western blotting product portfolio that includes two models, the Invitrogen iBright FL1500 imaging system and the Invitrogen iBright CL1500 imaging system

In October 2018, IGeneX announced development of Bartonella Western Blots and the Bartonella IgXSpot, an Enzyme-linked ImmunoSpot assay

Segmentation

Global Western Blotting Market, By Product Type: Electrophoresis Blotting Systems Automated Dry Blotting Systems Semi-Dry Blotting Systems Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems Reagents & Kits Chromogenic Reagents Kits Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate Fluorescent Reagents Antibodies Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Buffer Kits Transfer Membranes

Global Western Blotting Market, By Application: Scientific Research Medical Diagnostics Agricultural Application Food & Beverages Other Applications

Global Western Blotting Market, By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Western Blotting Market, By Geography: North America By Product Type Electrophoresis Blotting Systems Automated Dry Blotting Systems Semi-Dry Blotting Systems Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems Reagents & Kits Chromogenic Reagents Kits Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate Fluorescent Reagents Antibodies Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Buffer Kits Transfer Membranes Application Scientific Research Medical Diagnostics Agricultural Application Food & Beverages Other Applications By End-User Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Product Type Application By End-User By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type Application By End-User By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Product Type Application By End-User By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East: By Product Type Application By End-User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type Application By End-User By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Strategies Recent Developments GE Healthcare Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Danaher Corporation (Lumigen, Inc.) EMD Millipore Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. LI-COR, Inc. Bio-Techne Corporation (ProteinSimple Inc.) Advansta, Inc.



