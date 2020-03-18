Wealth Management Platform Market To Reach USD 7.36 Billion By 2027

The global wealth management platform market is forecast to reach USD 7.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising prevalence of digitalization and automation among enterprises will fuel the growth of the market. The penetration of the internet will also have a positive impact on market growth. The growing level of awareness has made people aware of several options available and various methods to invest and increase their wealth.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to Understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1602

Wealth management services help to create a financial plan to deploy the assets in such a way that most of the business objectives are met. These services ensure that the money keeps compounding in several different ways, such as sound investments or effective tax planning. Wealth management experts plan and monitor the progress of the firm’s strengths and address the obstacles.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the advisory types, human-advisors accounted for the largest market share of around 43% in the year 2019.

Investment through human-advisors allows the client to set realistic goals, guarding against panic and excess enthusiasm and changes the spending & saving habits. These services and solutions are personalized and can be customized according to the client.

The financial advice & management application is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 16.2% during the forecast period. Financial advice & management determines one’s short and long-term financial goals and monitors the ways to meet them.

The large-sized organizations account for a larger market share of about 64% in the year 2019, owing to the increasing investments by existing large financial service enterprises in wealth management platforms. Established players in the market have started adopting technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning to automate their services.

The on-premises deployment model accounts for a larger market share of around 63% in the year 2019. On-premises deployment of these software and services ensures the security of the confidential data of the firms. Moreover, information deployed on-premises provides better accessibility and security to the organizations.

Among the end-users, trading and exchange firms are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, attributed to the need to manage and monitor the wealth and assets of these firms.

North America held the largest market share of approximately 31% in the year 2019, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of IoT, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market.

Key participants are SEI Investment Company, Objectway, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions, Profile Software, Invest Edge, SS&C Technologies, Comarch, Fiserv Inc., Finantix, Temenos, and Dorsum Investment Software, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1602

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global wealth management platform market on the basis of advisory type, application, deployment model, organization size, end-user, and region:

Advisory type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human Advisors

Automated or Robo-Advisors

Hybrid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Financial Advice & Management

Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management

Performance Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Reporting

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-premises

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading & Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wealth-management-platform-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com