Veterinary Pain Management Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market

A detailed analysis of the global Veterinary Pain Management market is presented in the report. The overview of the Veterinary Pain Management industry along with the scope of the different products/services that are offered by various manufacturers in the Veterinary Pain Management industry are listed in the report published. Various parameters of the Veterinary Pain Management market are identified and are defined further to provide more information to the consumer. The data collected is used to present the market size from the year 2020 to the year 2026 for the base period and an analysis of this predicts the market size for the forecast period from the year 2020 to the year 2026.

Veterinary Pain Management refers to the medical services for the pre-vention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases like Osteoarthritis, Postoperative pain, and Cancer in companion and livestock animals.

Drivers & Restraints

The rising prevalence of painful and inflammatory diseases in animals, increasing animal ownership, rising expenditure for animal healthcare, growing awareness about animal health and increase in veterinary services are the primary factors driving the Veterinary Pain Management Market globally.

The diseases like cancer and osteoarthritis are rapidly increasing in animals. There are about 65 million dogs and 32 million cats in the United States. According to Animal Cancer Foundation, each year, approximately 6 million dogs were diagnosed with cancer similar number of cats were along diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. According to The Veterinary Cancer Society, cancer is a leading cause of death in 47% of dogs, especially dogs over age ten, and 32% of cats. Thus, the rising trend of cancer in cats and dogs in the U.S. will propel the market for Veterinary Pain Management.

The side-effects like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach ulcers, skin irritation, depression and restlessness associated with the use of Veterinary drugs is making the animal owners reluc-tant in putting their pets under medication. Therefore, the side-effects in animals pertaining to the use of veterinary drugs can restrain the market during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis:

The Global Veterinary Pain Management Market segmented by product, application and animal type. Product type segment includes Drugs and Device. The drugs segment can fur-ther be segmented as Opioids and NSAIDs. Device segment also consists of Laser Therapy and Electromagnetic Therapy. Further, the application segment comprises of Osteoarthritis, Cancer, Postoperative Pain and Joint Pain.

Based on the animal type the market can be segmented as Livestock and Companion Ani-mal. The companion animal segment accounts for the broader market share. It can be at-tributed to the increasing companion animal ownership, growing awareness regarding pet health among pet owners and rising pet healthcare expenditure. In U.K., the Pet owners spend most on Veterinary Services for their pets after Pet food; this trend will propel the market for Veterinary pain management in U.K. in the nearby future.

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geography which includes North America, South Ameri-ca, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the most dominant region for Veterinary Pain Management Market owing to the high number of animal adoptions, increasing animal healthcare expenditure and growing veterinary practices. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis and cancer is also contributing to the growth of the Veterinary Pain Management Market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to the large livestock population in countries such as China and India. According to the Indian Ministry of Agriculture, the livestock population in India was around 512 million in 2012. Thus the large livestock population and rising incidents of joint pain, osteoarthritis and can-cer in APAC region will boost the market for veterinary pain services in the coming years.

Key Players of Global Veterinary Pain Management Market =>

Some of the key players in the Global Veterinary Pain Management market are Assisi Ani-mal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva, Chanelle Veterinary Limited, Dechra Pharmaceuti-cals Plc, Elanco, Intervet Inc., Norbrook, Vetoquinol S.A. and Zoetis.

Key market segments covered

By Product

Drugs

Therapy

By Application

Osteoarthritis

Cancer

Postoperative Pain

Joint Pain

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

