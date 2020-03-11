Vaginal Specula Market To Reach USD 1.07 Billion By 2027 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Robinson Healthcare, Dynarex Corp

The global vaginal specula market is expected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing use of vaginal specula in gynecology diagnosis is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer in women, with over 500,000 new cases taking place per year across the globe. Cervical cancer is generally diagnosed between the age range of 35 years and 44 years.

Approximately 15.0% of women aged above 65 years are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In 2019, over 13,000 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Occurrence rates for the disease fell by over 50% between 1975 and 2015 owing partially to an increase in screening, which can detect cervical changes before becoming cancerous. Survival rates in cases of cervical cancer depend on several factors, such as the diagnosis stage of cervical cancer. When diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is around 92.0% for women having invasive cervical cancer.

Growing awareness in women about gynecological diseases across the globe along with increased spending on personal health and regular checkups, is expected to drive the market demand. Also, increased healthcare infrastructure facilities in developing countries, along with growing government initiatives to spread awareness about different types of cancer prevailing in women are fueling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By raw materials, plastics are estimated to witness a faster growth rate in the period 2019-2027.

By product type, two blade vaginal specula contributed to the largest market share in 2018. The two blades of this product facilitate its entry in its final position where they can be positioned by a screw mechanism, to enable the operator to perform diagnosis/surgery while keeping the blades apart.

By usability, disposable vaginal specula held a major market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. The high demand for disposable vaginal specula is owing to higher usage frequency and chances of decreased infection risk.

By end-users, hospital accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and projected to grow at a rate of 3.0% in the forecast period. The high market share of hospitals & clinics is owing to higher purchasing power of hospitals, well-resourced diagnostic rooms, and availability of proficient healthcare professionals, among others.

North America held the largest market size in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is due to the growing prevalence of cervical cancer, well-established healthcare facilities, supportive government initiatives for screening cervical cancer, and the presence of leading market players.

Key participants include Cooper Surgical Inc., Welch Allyn, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Robinson Healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, Steris, and OBP Medical Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global vaginal specula market on the basis of raw material, product type, usability, application, end-user, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metals

Plastics

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

One Blade Vaginal Specula

Two Blade Vaginal Specula

Three Blade Vaginal Specula

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Diagnosis

Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

MEA

