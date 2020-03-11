Uterine Fibroids Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Uterine Fibroids Industry

Fibroids are tumors in the uterus which can vary in sizes depending upon the condition and level. A woman may have one or many fibroids in reproductive organ. It is common for a woman to have multiple fibroid tumors which are non-cancerous in nature. Uterine fibroids are broadly classified into four categories i.e. Subserosal fibroids, Intramural fibroids, Submucosal fibroid, and Pedunculated submucosal fibroid.

Currently, the uterine fibroid market has no definitive FDA approved agents for medical treatment of uterine leiomyomata or uterine fibroids. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues (GnRHa) agents are being used to reduce size of tumor, reduce blood loss and to correct the ensuing iron-deficiency anemia.

The global uterine fibroids drugs market is expected to experience robust growth post the launch of therapeutic drugs, primarily due to increasing patient base, rise in female population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, the market growth is hindered by high R&D costs and regulatory warnings.

The report “Global Uterine Fibroids Drugs Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the US and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: AbbVie, Myovant Sciences, Astra Zeneca, and Neurocrine Biosciences are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global uterine fibroids market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Uterine Fibroids

1.2 Types of Uterine Fibroids

1.3 Symptom & Causes

1.4 Treatment & Diagnosis

2. Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutic Market Analysis

2.1 Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Region

2.3 Global Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market Forecast by Drugs

2.3.1 Global Lupron Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global Elagolix Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Relugolix Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Uterine Fibroids Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics Market by Drugs

3.1.3 The US Lupron Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 The US Elagolix Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The US Relugolix Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe’s Uterine Fibroids Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe’s Uterine Fibroids Market Forecast by Drugs

3.2.3 Europe’s Lupron Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Europe’s Elagolix Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 Europe’s Relugolix Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Female Population Worldwide

4.1.2 Rising Spending on Public Health Programs for Female

4.1.3 Growing Uterine Fibroids Market in Emerging Economies

4.1.4 Increased Spending on Medicines

4.1.5 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.2 Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Development of New Drugs

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Expansion of More Efficient and Advanced Technology

4.3 Issues and Challenges

4.3.1 FDA’s Black Box Warnings

4.3.2 High R&D Costs

4.3.3 Drug Progress Challenges in Developing Countries

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Revenue and Market Cap

6. Company Profiles

6.1 AbbVie

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 AstraZeneca

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Neurocrine Biosciences

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (Roivant Sciences, Ltd.)

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Business Strategies

Continued…

