Ultrasound Gels Market Demand 2020 – Size, Share, Key Trends, Technology, Comprehensive Analysis, Healthcare Infrastructure, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Ultrasound Gels Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global ultrasound gels market are AiM Medical Technologies, LLC Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft., Eco-, National Therapy Products Inc., Phyto Performance Italia S.R.L, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Med Pharmaceutical Inc., Chhenna Corporation, Parker Laboratories, Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Get FREE Sample R&D PDF of Ultrasound Gels Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3576

(**Note: Free Sample with TOC, Graph, Charts)

Ultrasound gel is a conductive medium that looks like hair gel and is a combination of propylene glycol, perfume, glycerin, dyes, phenoxyethanol or carbapol R 940 polymer, along with water. The ingredients that are used to make ultrasound gel are non-toxic and safe. Ultrasound gels create a bond between skin and probe or ultrasound transducers. Additionally, ultrasound gel provides relief from pain and promotes tissue healing. For controlling infection, ultrasound must be used within 28 days after the bottle is opened, however the general shelf life of the gel is 5 years. Ultrasound gel is less expensive and easy to use and handle. Also, ultrasound gel is sticky, clear, and thick. When it is applied to the skin it does not drop.

EcoVue ultrasound gel, Polysonic Ultrasound Lotion, and SCAN Ultrasound Gel are some examples of ultrasound gel. Manufacturers such as AiM Medical Technologies, LLC Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft., Eco-, National Therapy Products Inc., and Phyto Performance Italia S.R.L. offer products in this category.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market Drivers

The global ultrasound gels market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of ultrasound for disease detection as well as detection of complications associated with a disease. According to statistics published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, diagnostic ultrasound is used during pregnancy to diagnose problems related to fetal growth and other clinical complications such as presence of any genetic condition. Ultrasound is used in early detection of a problem that may not be apparent such as multiple pregnancies, intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), congenital anomalies, malpresentation, and placenta previa.

Furthermore, availability of less expensive ultrasound gels is another factor boosting the global ultrasound gels market growth. For instance, the cost of a 20g EcoVue ultrasound gel is US$ 314 while the cost of 32g EcoVue ultrasound gel is US$ 380.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3576

Global Ultrasound Gels Market Restraints

According to the European Society of Radiology, in 2016, around 11% of the practitioners (around 946 practitioners) in Europe were not using ultrasound cover. Moreover, to establish contact with mucous tissue, semi critical devices called endocavity probes are used. Also, covers are not sterile when healthcare professionals are dealing with the patient suffering from disease. So, latex-free covers should be used to avoid infections. Moreover, availability of alternatives is likely to hinder the growth of the global ultrasound gel market. For instance, in 2019, CIVCO Medical Solutions announced the launch of the Envision viral barriers, which allow 100 pert gel free procedure and reduces the risk of contamination in the procedure. These factors are expected to restrain global ultrasound gels market growth over the forecast period.

Global Ultrasound Gels Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the global ultrasound gel market over the forecast period. Increasing presence of key players and product launches is driving the growth of the ultrasound gel market in this region. For instance, in 2018, EcoVue ultrasound gel was introduced by HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The EcoVue ultrasound gel is made from naturally fermented ingredients and it is free from paraben and propylene glycol that are used in many gels. Moreover, the product complies with California Prop 65 regulations and is biodegradable. The gel is also easy to hold due to its lightweight, and requires less energy to manufacture and transport.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2018, in Europe, 3.91 million new cases of cancer were reported. According to the same source, the most common types of cancer were breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancer.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3576

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global ultrasound gels market is segmented into:

Sterile

Non-sterile

On the basis of end-user, the global ultrasound gels market is segmented into:

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

On the basis of region, the global ultrasound gels market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

Other Related Report: