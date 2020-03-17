U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market will grow at 5.6% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 84,142.8 Million by 2027 | Global Industry Analysis by Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, by Specialty (Single Specialty and Multi-specialty), by Ownership (Physician-only, Hospital-only, Corporate-only, Physician & Hospital, Physician & Corporate, and Hospital & Corporate), and by Procedure Type (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Ophthalmology, Podiatry, Neurology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, ENT, and Others) is estimated to be valued at US$ 54,246.6 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Increasing preference for outpatient surgeries, rising investments for establishment of ASCs, increasing number of ambulatory clinics, and mergers and acquisitions by corporate companies are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market over the forecast period.

Outpatient surgeries in ambulatory centers are increasingly preferred by patients in the U.S. For instance, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), in 2014, 17.2 million hospital visits (inpatient and outpatient) included surgical procedures in the U.S., of which ~57.8% occurred in a hospital-owned outpatient surgery setting. Moreover, in January 2020, Firmament Group announced an investment in three ophthalmology specialty and an ambulatory surgery center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Increasing investments in ASCs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Catalyst HRE, a healthcare real estate firm, announced acquisition of a six-story medical office building in an exchange of US$ 20 million located in Northern Dallas, Texas. The Catalyst HRE is a fast-growing real estate and development company purchased assets and properties to increase their service portfolio of providing healthcare and medical spaces for establishment of ambulatory surgery centers.

Moreover, rising number of single specialty surgery centers in the U.S is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report of Medicare Payment Policy, there were 2,890 single specialty ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. in 2017.

Browse 10 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 99 Pages and in-depth TOC on U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, by Specialty (Single Specialty and Multi-specialty), by Ownership (Physician-only, Hospital-only, Corporate-only, Physician & Hospital, Physician & Corporate, and Hospital & Corporate), and by Procedure Type (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Ophthalmology, Podiatry, Neurology, Dental, Plastic Surgery, ENT, and Others) – Forecast to 2027″

Major players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence. For instance, in October 2018, private equity firm, KKR & Co. Inc., completed US$ 9.9 billion acquisition of Envision. This acquisition granted KKR & Co. Inc. 261 surgery centers. Moreover, in August 2017, KKR & Co. Inc. acquired Covenant Surgical Partners, which had 36 surgery centers. Therefore, in total KKR & Co. Inc. have around 300 ambulatory surgery centers.

Furthermore, in 2017, Surgery Partner, a healthcare service company acquired NSH Holdco, Inc., an owner and operator of surgical facilities in partnership with local physicians. This acquisition has added NSH’s surgical facilities to Surgery Partner’s portfolio.

Key Takeaways of the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market:

The U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to the advantages offered by ambulatory surgical centers by key players.

Among ownership, physician-only segment is expected to hold major revenue share in 2027, owing to increasing number of physician-owned ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. For instance, according to data from the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association’s 2017 salary and benefits survey, 64% of the ambulatory surgery centers are owned by physicians only in the U.S.

Major players operating in the U.S. ambulatory surgery centers market include Tenet Healthcare Corporation, AmSurg Corporation, Surgery Partners, Covenant Surgical Partners Inc., Regent Surgical Health L.L.C., and Getinge Group.

Detailed Segmentation:

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, By Product Type: Single Specialty Multi-Specialty

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, By Ownership: Physician-only Hospital-only Corporate-only Physician & Hospital Hospital & Corporate Corporate & Physician

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, By Procedure Type: Orthopedic Cardiovascular Pain Management Ophthalmology Podiatry Neurology Dental Plastic Surgery ENT Others

Company Profiles Tenet Healthcare Corporation* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Highlights Strategies AmSurg Corporation Surgery Partners Covenant Surgical Partners Inc. Regent Surgical Health L.L.C. Getinge Group



