Trauma Implants Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

Trauma Implants Market: Introduction

Physical injuries such as burns, fractures, dislocations, sprains, and strains caused by any external source (fire and accident) are termed as trauma

Trauma implant is a medical device used for repairing a fracture or broken bones and surgical treatment of tumor disease of bones, specially related to leg, arm, shoulders, or skull. Trauma implant helps ease movement of joints and decrease the pain.

Trauma implants include metal plate, screw, wires, and nails & rod. Nowadays, manufacturers focus on anatomy-specific devices such as plates for humerus, femur, clavicle, and other bones. These plates provide better attachment guidelines compared to low profile general application plates.

Key Drivers of Global Trauma Implants Market

Increase in percentage of geriatric and obese populations is likely to propel the adoption rate of orthopedic devices such as trauma implant. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Product estimates, the U.S. is likely to have about 72.1 million geriatric population by 2030, which is more than twice the number in 2000.

Increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventures is also a major factor for growth of the trauma implants market. A study carried out by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) revealed that around 25% of sports injuries were related to lower extremities such as ankle and foot.

The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System in the U.S. indicated that every year over two million patients visit the U.S. emergency departments for head trauma related injuries

Metal Plate & Screw Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on product type, the global trauma implants market can be segmented into metal plates & screw, pins/wires, nails & rods, and others

The metal plates & screw segment accounted for the highest share of the trauma implants market as metal plates are easily available in the market at a low cost. Moreover, screw is inserted over the guidewire during articular fracture, which helps reduce the risk of misplacement and enhancing the accuracy.

Hospitals Segment to be Most Promising Segment

In terms of end-user, the global trauma implants market can be divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. Increase in number of orthopedic fracture surgeries in hospitals and rising health care infrastructure in hospitals are likely to increase the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Trauma Implants Market

In terms of region, the global trauma implants market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global trauma implants market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This dominance of the region can be attributed to increase in number of geriatric population, rise in incidence of osteoarthritis, presence of key market players in the region, greater affordability, strong government support for quality healthcare, and rise in demand for technologically advanced products.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of road accident, increase in adoption of new products, increase in per capita income, and high unmet medical need in emerging countries such as India and China.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global trauma implants market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson and Johnson)

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun company)

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

