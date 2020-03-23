Trauma Devices Market To Reach USD 11.58 Billion By 2026 | Siemens, Cardinal Health, Depuy Synthes, Acumed LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Trauma devices market was valued at USD 7.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Trauma is referred to as any extreme injury caused due to severe accidents. The injuries caused by trauma include bone fractures or bone breakage and tissue injuries. These injuries are corrected using trauma devices, which serve as a replacement for the damaged part of the body. The trauma injuries are caused at an immense level in motor accidents on the road. The increased number of accidents in developing countries has widely driven the market.

According to the World Health Organization, 20 to 50 million suffer trauma injuries on roadside accidents, which is a driving factor for the market. Many such injuries require trauma devices for treatment and recovery of the body. The geriatric population loses bone density with increasing age, and hence this population is more prone to hip and knee fractures even by a minor accident. According to the George Institute for global health, it is estimated that by 2020, almost 20% of the Indian population will be older than 60 years, and the annual incidence of hip fractures will reach 600,000. Such instances are a crucial primary driver for the market. Various new innovative tools are coming up in the market through the research and development sector, which used technology from genetic engineering to create products that are expected to drive the market widely.

Though the use of trauma devices is highly anticipated, the cost of the devices could be a restraint for the market. Also, the materials used to make the trauma devices are not quickly approved by the government organizations owing to the compatibility and allergy issues of the patients. The material used to make these implants are expected to be highly inert and compatible with the body. Therefore, companies find it difficult to obtain approval for these devices. These factors are expected to be a significant restraint for the market.

The upper and lower extremities segments account for a larger market share due to increase in accidents. Sports-related injuries that affect the lower extremities such as the knee, ankle and foot are more in case of children below 18 years.

Further, FDA has given approval to Nextremity Solution Inc. in January 2020 for its tarsometatarsal joint device (TMT) which is device fixed in the midfoot. The implants are significantly manufactured using color anodized TI-6AI-4V alloy.

The ortho-biologic products and biodegradable materials used to make these devices are expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period. Since trauma devices are expected to be bio-compatible with the body, innovative products made out of biodegradable material are highly in demand.

Additive manufacturing or 3-D printing is escalating the development in implants widely. For instance, in May 2019 researchers from Charité Universitätsmedizin, Berlin have introduced a titanium-mesh scaffold that is used to implant in affected bone. The scaffold is 3-D printed filled with patient’s own bone tissue, growth factors and bone replacement material which helps to promote bone regeneration.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging region for the market with a CAGR of 7.3%. The rise in number of hospitals and ambulatory centers is expected to be the reason for such a fast growth regionally.

However, dynamic investments in R&D activities pave the way for the introduction of innovative trauma solutions. For instance, Depuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) manufacturing medical devices, invested around USD 1.6 billion in R&D activities in 2015.

The leading players introducing an array of products through extensive research capabilities to expand their product portfolio through partnerships with other players. For instance, in July 2017, Cardinal Health acquired the patient recovery business from Medtronic for USD 6.1 billion. The acquisition helped expand Cardinal Health’s portfolio by adding 23 product categories, including segment leader brands such as Kendall, Curity, Kangaroo, Dover, and Argyle.

The key players in the Trauma devices market are Siemens, Cardinal Health, , Depuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Acumed LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation,

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the trauma devices market on the basis of type, surgical site, composition, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Internal Fixation Devices Plates Rods & Pins Intramedullary Nails Cannulated Screws Compression Hip Screws

External Fixation Devices Circular Fixation Devices Uniplanar & Biplanar Fixators Hybrid Fixators



Surgical site Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Upper Extremity Hand & Wrist Shoulder Arm Elbow

Lower Extremity Knee Lower Leg Foot & Ankle Hip & Pelvis Thigh



Composition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Bioabsorbable Fixators

Metallic Fixators

End-User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



