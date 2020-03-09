Transplant Diagnostics Market Trends 2020 – Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Statistics, Top Key Players Update and Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Information, Product & Service (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), Screening Type (Pre-Transplant, Post-Transplant), Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas), Application Type, End-User – Forecast to 2023



Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview:

The global market report on the transplant diagnostics market shows that it is slated to surpass a valuation of USD 2074.65 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Transplant diagnostics is a process to gauge what could trouble the organ transplant procedure at the time of surgery or how well it could sync with foreign physiology. The process would also include a detailed understanding of the chances of infection to ensure easy adjustment for the patient and ensure a safe recovery path.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their detailed report analyzed several prospects to understand how well the market would do in the coming years. Growing cases of organ transplant, better investment potential, hike in investment for research and development sector, better integration of recently launched procedures, and others. A surge in awareness about the process would also help the market in its growth. Various private and public collaborations would help market growth.

Among the deterrents, the global market may get restrained due to the high cost of these procedures and lack of infrastructural facilities.

Segmentation:

The global market for Transplant Diagnostics Market has been segmented in the report on the basis of product & service, screening type, organ type, and application.

By product type, the report includes segments like instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment would lead to the global market.

By screening type, the report includes segments like pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening.

By organ type, the global market report includes the kidney, liver, pancreas, heart, lungs, and others.

By application, the global market report can be segmented into research applications, diagnostic applications, and others.

By end user, the transplant diagnostics market report includes commercial service providers, hospitals & transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutes, and others. The hospitals & transplant centers would dominate the market.

Regional Analysis:

North America is showing a substantial growth in this sector. This is primarily due to the better healthcare infrastructure in Canada and the US, heightened investment in research and development policies, growth in various technological inclusion, better investment in the healthcare sector, and others. In Europe, similar features would ease the surge of the market. Various companies in both these regions are expected to launch several initiatives regarding awareness to ensure the market growth prospect.

The Asia Pacific region would get backing from the high regional population and growing awareness regarding transplants. Also, the financial setup is getting better in several countries, which can influence the market.

Competitive Analysis:

There are several companies showing substantial market involvement to gauge how to transplant diagnostics market is expected to move forward in the coming days. This would also help in developing strategies to ensure smooth growth. These players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), CareDx (US), Abbott Laboratories Inc (US), GenDx (Netherlands), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Immucor, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (US), Omixon Ltd. (UK), Affymetrix, Inc (US), Immucor Transplant Diagnostics, Inc (US), Linkage Biosciences (US), and others.

Industry News:

The new genomic testing procedure is gaining traction among physicians. In North America, a handful of startups are now offering such services where the bodily fluids collected from the patient’s body would be matched with the DNA or RNA of several microbes in the database to come up with a possible solution. This method is also getting implemented in the transplant diagnostics market. Its ability to deliver results at a faster rate is going to help several healthcare institutions.

