Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% By 2023

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope

The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market size was valued USD 5,400.2 million in 2017 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% by 2023 owing to the non-invasive nature of these devices. The huge numbers of the elderly and the prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors driving market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the population of geriatrics can surge to 2 billion by 2050 for patients with ages of 60 and above. It stood at 962 million in 2017. Rapid technological advances in these systems and adoption of next-generation systems can augment the market size in the coming years. For instance, smart patches can administer accurate doses into the body while monitoring body metrics.

However, lack of adhesion of TDDS to different skin types and cases of edema and irritation can hamper market growth. Drug delivery systems are used to transfer drugs into the human body. Novel drug systems are being developed for nasal and pulmonary deliveries.

Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) are able to disperse formulations into the body by penetrating the skin and traveling further into the dermis and epidermis. The global transdermal drug delivery systems market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks into pertinent trends, insights, and opportunities for industry participants for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation

The global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market has been segmented into product, technology, and application.

By product, the transdermal drug delivery systems market has been segmented into transdermal patches and transdermal semisolids. The transdermal patches segment is further categorized into microneedle patches, drug-in-adhesive patches, matrix patches, and reservoir membrane patches. The transdermal semisolids segment is additionally divided into gels, ointments, and sprays. The transdermal patches segment dominated the market in 2017 due to its benefits offered such as improved bioavailability, reduced dosing frequency, lower adverse events, enhanced patient compliance (non-invasive nature), painless application, and drug input termination at any point by the removal of the patch.

On the basis of technology, the the transdermal drug delivery systems market has been segmented into microporation, electric current, iontophoresis, thermal, electroporation, ultrasound, and others.

Based on application, the the transdermal drug delivery systems market has been categorized into central nervous system disorders, pain management, smoking cessation, cardiovascular diseases, hormone replacement therapy, contraception, and others.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are predicted to lead the market owing to heavy investments in research of drug delivery systems, inflated healthcare expenditure, and presence of prominent players. The U.S. can contribute majorly to the regional market owing to demand for pain-free delivery and rise in self-administration. Similarly, Europe can command heavy demand from the global transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) market owing to presence of major medical device manufacturers. It has successfully improved the image of companies introducing painless devices into the market. For instance, dopamine patches were introduced for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS).

APAC, on the other hand, can display an exemplary growth rate during the assessment period due to the large patient pool and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. China and Japan are major contributors of the market. Self-administration of drugs for diseases requiring continuous doses such as diabetes may induce heavy demand for TDDS across hospitals.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Competition Outlook

UCB S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Allergan plc, Mylan N.V.,Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, and Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are noteworthy players of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market.

