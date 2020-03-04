Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market To Reach USD 71.18 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy Market was valued at USD 40.52 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 71.18 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy has become the treatment of choice for most congenital heart disease patients with degeneration of a previous right ventricular outflow tract repair. To avoid the need for repeat median sternotomy procedures, less invasive catheter-based interventions have been developed for the treatment of pulmonary valve dysfunction.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1067

The global market is being fuelled by rising incidences of congenital heart diseases and increasing awareness about TPV Therapy. For instance, in the United States, congenital heart defects range between 4 to 10 cases per 1000 people, clustering around 8 cases per 1000 live births. Continental variations in birth have been reported in about 6.9 cases per 1000 births in Europe as compared to 9.3 cases per 1000 births in Asia. However, the relationship between valve size and balloon waist might affect selection and procedural bias, which is expected to hinder market growth.

Further key findings of the report suggest

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy Market is mounting at a substantial growth rate of 7.2% in the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe. Surging incidences of cardiovascular diseases might boost the demand for the market in the forecast period across all regions.

The Balloon Expanded Transcatheter Valve Market was worth USD 34.48 million in 2019 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 56.35 million by 2027. The benefits provided by Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy is a significant factor propelling the increasing adoption of the therapy and subsequently boosting market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period. The emerging sectors of China and Japan are likely to witness considerable growth.

Regional reimbursement scenario is another vital regulatory aspect influencing the adoption and growth of transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy in the region.

Key participants in the market include Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Cryolife Inc, and Venus Medtech.

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1067

For this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy Market based on product, piling method, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Balloon expanded

Self-expanded Transcatheter Valve

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transcatheter-pulmonary-valves-tpv-therapy-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. The Netherlands Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com