Tivic Wins EU Clearance for ClearUP Sinus Relief Device

San Francisco-based Tivic Health announced that the company has received CE Mark approval in Europe for ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, a small handheld device that can temporarily relieve allergy-related sinus pain, pressure, and congestion.

ClearUP is a small handheld device that delivers a proprietary microcurrent waveform that stimulates sinus nerve fibers under the skin to relieve pain related to allergies. It is designed to treat symptoms in five minutes and can be used up to four times per day. ClearUP employs a light and vibration system to guide the user along the most optimal treatment points along the cheek, nasal bone, and brow bone. There is a one-button control with three levels of waveform intensity, and symptomatic relief lasts up to six hours.

ClearUP received FDA approval last year, as Medgadget reported. In the US, the device can be purchased directly from Tivic Health, Amazon, BestBuy, select CVS stores, and Walgreens.com.

“We have had overwhelming interest both from customers and distributors in international markets,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health, in a press release. “With the worldwide growth in sinus and allergy diseases, we look forward to forming strong partnerships to launch ClearUP internationally. For decades, the medical community has focused on treating conditions almost exclusively with chemical and drug therapies. We now see a growing number of companies exploring bioelectronic medicine – replacing drugs with targeted electrical stimulation. I am excited to be delivering one of the first non-prescription bioelectronic solutions to mainstream markets.”

Flashback: ClearUP Electronic Gadget for Relieving Sinus Pain from Hay Fever

Product page: ClearUP…

Via: Tivic Health