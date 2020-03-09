Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market To Reach USD 6.77 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market is expected to reach USD 6.77 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be credited to the rise in the number of reported cases of tetanus and diphtheria in developing countries. Low costs of vaccines, as well as increasing government initiatives towards technological improvements regarding immunization and vaccination, are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Several vaccine combinations include the tetanus vaccine, such as Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP); Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid (TT); Tetanus, Diphtheria, And Pertussis (Tdap); Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT); and others. DTaP and DT are used as a pediatric vaccine for children less than seven years old, while Tdap and Td are given to those who are seven years old and above, where the lowercase ‘d’ and ‘p’ denote the lower strengths of diphtheria and pertussis vaccines.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1287

The primary factors for market growth are the most active, less expensive, and best-tolerated vaccines. The increase in concern and awareness regarding immunization in emerging countries for disease control is fueling the growth of the market. The growth in research & development practices increased awareness about disease prevention & treatment, as well as improved healthcare expenditure in the developing countries will lead to positive demand for these vaccines. A large number of products are undergoing clinical trials currently.

Though the market appears promising in the coming years, high costs of R&D, along with strict policies in some of the nations, can hinder the growth of the industry. The reduced number of reported cases of tetanus in the developed countries will be another factor that will affect the growth of the market negatively. The acquisition of tetanus vaccination by UNICEF and WHO, and other government initiatives for the prevention and treatment of tetanus are expected to act as opportunities for the global market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type into Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP); Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid (TT); Tetanus, Diphtheria, And Pertussis (Tdap); Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT); and others. DTaP vaccines occupied the highest market share in the year 2019 and are forecast to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 5.3%, owing to several initiatives and investments by governments to eradicate these diseases.

The market is segmented on the basis of age group into adults and pediatrics. The adult segment is forecast to have a higher growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The demand for Tdap and Td vaccines among adults, particularly Tdap during pregnancy, will fuel the need for the tetanus toxoid vaccine in adults.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of nearly 32% of the market in 2019. The region has a well-established and advanced vaccination program and the presence of a large number of market players.

Key participants include Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Astellas Pharma Inc., Emergent Biosolutions Inc., and Panacea Biotec, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to hold ongoing trials and bring new developments in the market.

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1287

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Market on the basis of vaccine type, dosage, age group, end-user, and region:

Vaccine type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid (TT)

Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)

Diphtheria and Tetanus (DT)

Tetanus, Diphtheria, And Pertussis (Tdap)

Others

Dosage Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017–2027 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Quadrivalent

Pentavalent

Hexavalent

Age group Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017–2027 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017–2027 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals And Clinics

Government Organizations

Research

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tetanus-toxoid-vaccine-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com