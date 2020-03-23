Surgical Lights Market To Reach USD 622.7 Million By 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V A-dec Inc., CV Medical, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

The global Surgical Lights market was valued at USD 435.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 622.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Surgical Lights are the components used to assist in the operating procedures to provide a clear vision of the cavities, organs, tissues which are under observation. These surgical lights are designed to illuminate the site of surgery. They can provide optimal visualization of small, low-contrast objects at variable depths in incisions as well as body cavities. Therefore, surgical lights are an essential component of any operating theatre and provide lighting in surgical suites.

With an increase in the number of surgical procedures, the demand for surgical lights is increasing. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of manufacturers and distributors of surgical light across the globe, creating enormous growth opportunities in the market. The key drivers of the surgical lights are the growing geriatric population, the increase in the incidences of accidents, escalating technological advancements, and hike in need to carry out surgeries for aesthetic pleasure. For instance, the recent advancements in the market include the increase in the use of the LED lights, which has a lesser tendency to burn the tissues due to the heat generated when used for a longer time. The LED lights provide white light with lower intensity, but a clear vision and hence are useful for operations that are carried out for the long term.

Furthermore, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel in 2017, it is estimated that nearly 1.25 million people die in the road crashes each year, an average of 3,287 people die every day, also 20-50 million are found injured or disabled. It is expected to boost the market during the forecast period further.

Rising regulatory approvals for operating room equipment coupled with an increasing focus on offering better patient care across different healthcare facilities is expected to drive the demand for surgical lights. Factors such as increasing product accessibility, high demand for well-equipped operating rooms by healthcare experts and surgeons, and user-friendliness of healthcare facilities, especially in emerging economies, are projected to push the growth of the market for surgical lights further. However, stringent government guidelines, increasing government intervention in the product quality, post-surgical side effects, and high cost of the lights are some of the significant market constraints during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to World Health Organization statistics given, in 2019, it is expected that the number of persons aged 80 years or over is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. The increase in the incidences of the joint replacements required for the geriatric population is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The LED lights being the recent advancement in the market are expected to enroll maximum growth, as the intensity of light emitted can be controlled according to the requirement while operating, which is convenient for both patients and the medical practitioner.

In July 2017, Merivaara launched a product having the capacity to give better color rendering, mainly in red and skin shades, that is, Merivaara Q-Flow, surgical light, The product aimed to improve the working environment in operating theatres as well as reduce the risk of contamination. The growing advancements in the Surgical Lights are expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast years.

The market players are involved in collaboration and partnership as a part of the strategic initiative. For instance, in February 2018, BihlerMed came into partnership with View Medical and introduced advancement in the surgical lights that are SurgiLight, which is an alternative to headlamps and overhead lights, providing versatile, safe illumination precisely focused for specific surgical procedures. The innovations fulfilling the need of the market are expected to grow in the near future.

In September 2018, Dentsply Sirona launched SiroLaser Blue in the United States, which is the first dental diode laser that emits blue light at a wavelength of 445 nanometers (nm), which is well absorbed by soft-tissue (i.e., hemoglobin and melanin and hence enables fast, precise and virtually painless cutting. The increase in the advancements of the devices according to the requirement is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The major players of the surgical lights market include Koninklijke Philips N.V A-dec Inc., CV Medical, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, BihlerMED, Hill-Rom Services Inc., S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, & Co. KG, SKYTRON, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., STERIS plc, Sunnex Group, and Stryker.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Surgical Lights market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Ceiling Mounted

On floor stand

Wall Mounted

Mobile Surgical Light System

Surgical Headlight

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Conventional (Incandescent)

LED

Halogen

Xenon

Renewable energy sources

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Endoscopic surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Dental Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurger

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Examination Rooms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



