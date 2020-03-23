Surgical Headlight Market To Reach USD 79.26 Billion By 2027 | BFW, Enova, BRYTON, DRE Medical, Daray Medical, Stryker

The Global Surgical Headlight market is forecast to reach USD 79.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In addition to the traditional operating overhead lights, surgeons also require additional light sources, which would provide required illumination, like the surgical headlights. A surgical headlight can be defined as a portable source of light, which is worn by the surgeons on their head. It can be either mounted on the surgical loupes on its carrier frame or attached to a wrap around the head strap to a surgical protective shield or the frame of the eyeglasses. These headlights are one of the most popularly used source of light in the healthcare sector.

It provides more benefits as compared to other operating light sources. In an operating room, one of the major issues faced by a surgeon is getting a clear view of the operating region, which can be resolved with this medical device as it provides shadow-free & stable illumination. Some of the other mentionable advantage associated with it are, it’s economical as these headlights have rechargeable battery. The LED bulbs used in it also lasts long, which results in its cost-effectiveness. Ease of use and portability are its other major advantages. For surgeons, freedom of movement while operating is essential, which cannot be catered by a typical overhead lamp. The mentioned advantages associated with these headlights contribute to the continuous growth of this market.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. The market share occupied by this region is resultant of continuous growth in the geriatric population, associated increased number of surgeries, and expansion of the healthcare sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Surgical Headlight market held a market share of USD 47.50 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.7% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the LED surgical segment generated the highest revenue of USD 37.05 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Various benefits associated with it like enhanced illumination as compared to other lamps, longer life, and cost-effective results, its high preference among surgeons, and its growing popularity, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Application, the Cardiac Surgery segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 16.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is attributed to the continuous rise in cardiovascular diseases and associated elevated demand for cardiac surgeries, which is resulting in the growing demand for this medical device in this segment.

In regards to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 16.0% of the market by 2027. The growing presence of ambulatory surgical centers among care service users due to advantages like patient-friendly environment, presence of experienced healthcare professionals, and shorter stay at the care center contributes to the increasing demand for these headlights in ambulatory surgical centers, and the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of the expansion and infrastructural developments in the health care sector, increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, which is supporting the market growth in this region.

Key participants include BFW, Enova, BRYTON, DRE Medical, Daray Medical, Stryker, Cuda Surgical, and PeriOptix, Inc, Welch Allyn, and Sunoptic Technologies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Surgical Headlight market, according to Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

CFL surgical lamps

Halogen Surgical Lamps

LED surgical lamps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Neurosurgery

Cardiac Surgery

ENT Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



