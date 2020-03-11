Surgical Camera Market To Reach USD 5.73 Billion By 2027 | Sony Corp, Richard Wolf GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG

The Global Surgical Camera Market is forecast to reach USD 5.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surgical cameras are designed to help surgeons investigate a range of internal conditions of the patients’ body and pursue the surgical procedures. While in surgery, the surgeons need to have the best possible view of the surgical areas in order to attain the highest level of precision in the operation. Surgical cameras have been requisite for most of the complex and major surgeries.

Both the open surgery and minimally invasive surgeries are performed in the presence of high-quality surgical cameras. Increasing practice of minimally invasive surgery techniques and operations pertaining to cancerous and non-cancerous tumors have been observed to be the most significant market contributor. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth.

The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, owing to its advanced machineries and equipment for surgeries and extensive demand for surgical cameras in the surgical departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancement in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with surgical needs in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Charged Coupled Devices (CCD) surgical cameras use technology of turning the analog light signals into digital pixels to make high-resolution images. On the other hand, Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) sensors make use of the transistors at each pixel in order to move the charge through the wires to produce clear images. CMOS sensors are comparatively quite cheaper than CCD sensors, and the CCD sensor-based cameras are used in the microsurgeries where high clarity in the vision is required.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient alternative procedure to the hospitals based inpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers are expected to grow at a fastest rate of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.

Key participants include Sony Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Leica Microsystems, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Canon Inc., Sensor Technologies America, Inc., and Videology Imaging Solutions, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global surgical camera market on the basis of sensor type, sales channel, resolution, type, end-users, and region:

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

CCD

CMOS

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

SD

HD & Full HD

Ultra HD

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Endoscopy Cameras

Microsurgery Cameras

Dermatology Cameras

Ophthalmology Cameras

Dental Cameras

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Dental Chambers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



