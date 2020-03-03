Surgical Boom Market To Reach USD 350.3 Million By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% | Reports and Data

Top Companies Profiled in this report are:

The global Surgical Boom Market is forecast to reach USD 350.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surgical booms provide support for other equipment throughout the Operating Room (OR). It is designed to comfortably centralize all utility services and surgical support equipment for OR staff.

The factors driving the surgical booms market are the rising inclination towards the operating room integration and minimally invasive surgery. One of the latest trends in the surgical booms market is an increased number of ambulatory surgical centers, the growing requirement of the approvals by the regulatory bodies for the operating room equipment, and the increasing popularity of the hybrid operating rooms.

The emergence of robotic surgery has led to more than 350,000 procedures being performed in the United States every year, which provides lucrative growth opportunity for the surgical boom manufacturers. A robotic surgical suite will benefit from surgical boom the most as it can integrate devices and equipment of carts. Most new and remodeled operating rooms are moving towards surgical booms. These booms are anticipated to be in the ORs for almost two decades, but the devices they support may cycle out after every five years. So the booms need to be versatile to accommodate changing devices and technology.

North America held the largest market share of the global surgical booms market. Availability of advanced technology, high disposable income, presence of major market players, and state of the art health care infrastructure, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

Custom booms led the market due to the flexibility the customers are provided by the manufacturers. The room can be designed according to the wishes and ease of the customer that increases the adoption rate of this type of services.

Roof Mounted installation are preferred over the floor-mounted as these installations have less wires and cords and are less in the way of the medical staff. They are easy to operate with their flexibility.

Mobile equipment led the market for surgical booms as these equipment can be easily moved around the room according to the ease of the staffs and doctors. They are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Hospitals are the prominent user of surgical booms. The emergence of significant number of hospitals across the globe and the rising investments by the governments to support the healthcare sector by building more hospitals are propelling the market for hospitals in the surgical boom market.

The market for the surgical boom in Europe is forecasted to grow due to the continued technological advancements in operating room equipment, presence of large geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgical procedures due to the high prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and hypertension is expected to boost the market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surgical Boom Market on the basis of product type, installation, mobility, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Equipment Boom

Utility Boom

Anesthesia Boom

Custom Boom

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Roof-Mounted

Floor Mounted

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Free Standing

Mobile

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



