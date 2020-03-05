Sports Medicine Market To Reach USD 10.12 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Sports Medicine Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries. Rise in prevalence of sports injuries is major factor driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann’s disease.

As per the Stanford children’s health statistics (US), 30 million kids and teenagers had been a part of some form of sports in 2018, and 3.5 million injuries are recorded in US. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries. With an increase in awareness among individuals for physical fitness, the government is also actively taking initiatives for sports medicine to increase the participation of athletes around the globe.

However, due to the declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. The report of Physical Activity Council proposes that about 66 % of people participated in fitness sports in the year 2018, whereas in 2013, it was around 60.1%. The increase is due to changes in lifestyle, which include smoking, junk food, lack of physical activity (like walking), consumption of alcohol, which leads to life-threatening diseases. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.

According to the EU IDB catalog, 4.5 million people are treated for sports-related injury, which includes age groups above 15-25 years old. Statistics also predicts that the incidences of injuries are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period. The rise in injury is likely to increase in the developing countries, as physical activities are attaining importance in these countries it is expected to fuel the sports medicine market worldwide.

There is a new evolution for the development of bioresorbable implants. The use of arthroscopic procedures and absorbable implants are common for the treatment of injuries, for better graft fixation.

Technology on the absorbable polymer, such as the development of calcium polymer composite materials has number of advantages than MRI imaging, metal contamination, and better healing. Meniscus tears are prevalent, where mostly total knee replacement is considered for the treatment.

The primary key players in the global sports medicine market include Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sports medicine market on the basis of products, technologies, applications, end-use, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy

Accessories Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Other Injuries

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehab centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



