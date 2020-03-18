Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market To Reach USD 36.11 Billion By 2027

The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is forecast to reach USD 36.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. The condition worsens over time unless the inflammation is slowed or stopped. The disease rarely goes into remission without treatment.

Arthritis medications play a crucial role in controlling the symptoms and progression of rheumatoid arthritis. Start of treatment soon after diagnosis is most effective, and the best medical care combines rheumatoid arthritis medications and other approaches. Statistics show that out of every 100,000 people, 41 are diagnosed with RA every year. Women are about 2-3 times more likely to get RA than men. Hormones in both genders may play a role in either preventing or triggering it.

Biologic agents that are used to treat RA need to be injected, and these drugs are very effective. They not only relieve symptoms but also halt any damage to joints, as they generally provide quick relief. One of the drawbacks of biologic agents is the cost associated with them. Patients spend thousands of dollars a month using biologics. Another side effect includes the suppression of the immune system, enhancing the possibility of infections.

North America is expected to grow at a steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and growing awareness about this disorder. Governments of North America are investing huge sums for improving the medical and healthcare facilities in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Biopharmaceuticals are Drugs products such as proteins, including antibodies that are produced in living systems and used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes or as dietary supplements.

Glucocorticoids are strong anti-inflammatory steroids that can block other immune responses. These medications can relieve symptoms and may stop or slow joint damage. These Drugs can be received by injection or by pill. They can cause severe digestive tract problems. Patients with a history of liver, kidney, heart problems, or stomach ulcers, should not consume them.

Hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in the rheumatologist consultations in clinics and hospitals. The prolonged use of these medications can lead to drug resistance, which compels the patients to refer to a rheumatologist and follow guided therapies. Moreover, the number of OTC Drugs available for treatment is insufficient, which, in turn, is further propelling the growth of this segment.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the low cost of manufacturing in India and China has increased the production facilities, which attracts pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the region.

Key participants include Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market on the basis of Drugs class, route of administration, sales channel, and region:

Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Corticosteroids

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Analgesics

Other Drugs Classes

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



