Renal Biomarkers Market Top Players Business Value Stated US$ 1,894.2 Million, at a CAGR of 7.6% By 2027: Emerging Trends, Global Opportunities, Future Growth Factors with Comprehensive Industry Report 2020

Increase in the number of patients suffering from various kidney disorders such as acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD), nephropathies, and drug-induced kidney toxicities has led to development of novel renal biomarkers to better manage disease progression rate. Renal biomarkers are used to localize kidney injury (i.e., at the glomerular level, tubular level, or both) and differentiate renal injury from pre-, post-, and non-renal injury. These biomarkers can also predict severity of renal injury and monitor the effects of intervention.

The global renal biomarkers market is estimated to account for US$ 1,094.5 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,894.2 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Renal Biomarkers Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for early diseases diagnosis of various kidney diseases is expected to propel growth of the global renal biomarkers market over the forecast period. Renal biomarkers offer early diagnosis of kidney injury and provide better information about the status of ongoing injury in patients with chronic kidney disease. These biomarkers also forecast the probability of progression of disease, which helps in development of personalized medicine for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Request Free PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3551

Global Renal Biomarkers Market: Opportunities

Use of renal biomarkers for the diagnosis of renal cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global renal biomarkers market over the forecast period. Renal biomarkers can be effective in diagnosis of renal cancer. Currently many clinical and laboratory algorithms are being used but there is no perfect tool for early diagnosis of renal cancer and tumors, that are thought to be accidently detected during routine abdominal imaging. Early diagnosis of renal cancer can prevent disease progression.

Global Renal Biomarkers Market: Restraints

Lack in validation of novel renal biomarkers and their inability to correlate with clinical outcomes is expected to hinder growth of the global biomarker. Majority of renal biomarkers currently in use elevate too late and thus, they cannot be easily co-related with biologic or clinical outcomes. Moreover, renal biomarkers available today are indicative of renal function more than being a marker of renal injury and are affected by non-renal parameters such as gender, age, and medication status, which makes it more difficult to manage acute kidney injury (AKI).

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/renal-biomarkers-market-2870

Key Takeaways:

Functional biomarkers segment in the global renal biomarkers market was valued at US$ 543.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,057.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing products, and assay launches is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, Sphingotec launched penKid point-of-care (POC) biomarker blood test for evaluating kidney function in January 2020 in CE mark accepted European countries

The Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay segment held dominant position in the global renal biomarkers market in 2018, accounting for 44.3% share in terms of value, followed by Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay and Colorimetric Assay, respectively. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is immunoassay used to identify proteins, peptides, antibodies, and hormones. Moreover, majority of kidney biomarker tests involve use of enzyme linked immunosorbent assay technique which is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The diagnostic labs segment held dominant position in the global renal biomarkers market in 2018, accounting for 34.9% share in terms of value, followed by Outpatient Clinics and Research Centers, respectively. Diagnostic laboratories is the primary end user where kidney biomarker tests are performed in bulk. Physicians often recommend kidney disease patients to have diagnostic tests performed in central diagnostic laboratories.

Purchase this Report (Price 4500 USD for Single-User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3551

Market Trends

Various government organizations offer grants for R&D in renal diseases. For instance, in September 2018, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, a part of Department of Health and Human Services – National Institutes of Health, awarded Yale University grant for ‘Identification of Non-invasive Biomarkers and Indices for Diagnosis of Drug-Induced Acute Interstitial Nephritis.

R&D of biomarkers for kidney allergic reaction is expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in May 2019, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine (U.S) reported identifying two protein biomarkers in urine, Urine TNF-α and IL-9’, for effective diagnosis of acute interstitial nephritis.

Global Renal Biomarkers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global renal biomarkers market include, Beckman Coulter, Inc., (Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BIOPORTO A/S, Astute Medical, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and SphingoTec GmbH.

Got any Query? Feel free to ask us at : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3551

Global Renal Biomarkers Market: Key Developments

January 2020: Hitado GmbH, a Sysmex point-of-care subsidiary, and SphingoTec GmbH signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialization of the Nexus IB10 diagnostic platform, a fully automated rapid immunoassay point-of-care platform by Hitado, in Germany

October 2019: Antech Diagnostics acquired Biovet, a biotechnology company that offers diagnostic solutions for animal health

Segmentation

By Biomarker Type Functional Biomarker Serum Creatinine Serum Cystatin C Urine Albumin Up-Regulated Proteins Neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin Kidney injury molecule 1 Interleukin 18 Others

By Technique Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay Colorimetric Assay Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

By End User Diagnostic Labs Outpatient Clinics Research Centers Hospitals

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737