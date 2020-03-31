RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer FDA Cleared to Help Ventilated Patients

To help address the COVID-19 emergency that’s taking over emergency rooms and intensive care units in the United States, the FDA has cleared the RAPIDPoint 500e blood gas system from Siemens Healthineers.

The device uses the company’s Integri-sense technology to provide results on blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin. This is important during the crisis, as mechanically ventilated patients require regular blood gas testing to maintain proper ventilator settings and to adjust any other therapies being delivered.

The system already has the CE Mark, clearing its use in the European Union and any other countries that use the CE Mark standard, and it is being deployed to help ventilated patients in Europe at this time.

“Point-of-care teams monitoring respiratory conditions in critical care settings need a blood gas testing solution that delivers fast, accurate results and increases workflow efficiencies,” said Christoph Pedain, PhD, Head of Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, in a press release. “A safe operating environment amid growing concerns about cybersecurity threats in healthcare is also important. The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer has become a trusted instrument in Europe’s endeavor to combat COVID-19 and to help address an unprecedented demand for blood gas testing in affected respiratory patients.”

“As an ICU physician, I know that the values I am handed during an emergency allow me to confidently make life-saving decisions. The RAPIDPoint system is easy to use and allows me to not worry about the machine and focus my attention on my patients,” added Dr. Daniel Martin, Royal Free Hospital, London.

Product page: RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas System

Via: Siemens Healthineers