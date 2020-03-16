Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market to Find Better Growth with USD 742.7 Million, to grow at CAGR of 14.0% by 2027

Radio frequency (RF) beauty treatment is a non-surgical procedures of reshaping the skin layer beneath the superficial skin layer. RF beauty devices find application in different cosmological procedures such as body contouring, fat reduction, hair removal, scar reduction, and skin rejuvenation among others.

The global radio frequency beauty equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 191.0 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 742.7 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for non-invasive dermatological procedures is expected to boost growth of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market over the forecast period. Significant increase in demand for non-invasive dermatological procedures has been observed over the last decade, owing to various advantages of the approach such as rapid results, cost-effective treatment, and fewer post-procedures complications as compared to conventional methods.

For More Information, a Request sample copy of Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3543

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Opportunities

Increasing geriatric population is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Restrains

High cost of non-invasive RF beauty treatments is expected to hamper growth of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. For instance, average cost of hair removal based on the area of treatment ranges from US$ 250 to US$ 900 per session. Similarly, average cost of skin tightening treatment is US$ 1,800 per session and that of wrinkle removal is US$ 2,500 per session. Furthermore, duration of treatment, number of sessions, and cost of treatment depends on the area being treated.

Key Takeaways:

Trolley mounted devices segment in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market was valued at US$ 103.9 in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 359.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Trolley mounted devices are highly used in developed as well as developing economies. Trolley mounted devices are movable, and offer higher technical capabilities. These factors are expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

The body countering segment held dominant position in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market in 2018, accounting for 49.4% share in terms of value, followed by skin treatment, and hair removal, respectively.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/radio-frequency-beauty-equipment-market-2862

Increasing surgical procedures for enhancing personal appearance is a major driver for the segment growth. For instance, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2015, women had over 18 million non-surgical and surgical procedures performed, that is around 85.6% of the total aesthetic procedures performed worldwide. The top surgical procedures performed on women in 2015 were: breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty.

The beauty care centers segment held dominant position in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market in 2018, accounting for 76.9% share in terms of value, followed by home care settings. Beauty care centers perform variety of beauty enhancement procedures which is supporting growth of the segment.

Market Trends

The preference for RF beauty treatment is increasing as the procedure offers less pain during treatment. Moreover, the treatment consumes less time and offers rapid results.

Major players in the market are focused on expanding their geographical presence. For instance, in October 2019, InMode Ltd. completed the establishment of two new subsidiaries in the Asia Pacific region – InMode India, located in Delhi, and InMode Australia, located in Sydney.

Get Discount For First Time Buyers @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3543

Regulations:

Canada

The lasers and electro surgery intended for medical practices, such as in cosmetic treatment centers, are classified as class 4 devices by the Ontario Ministry of Labor

The devices are regulated by Health Canada, under the Radiation Emitting Devices Act, the Medical Devices Regulations, and the Food and Drugs Act

These regulations are intended to ensure that the system when used for the medical treatment as directed by the manufacturer is safe and effective

The regulatory body in Canada also relies on ISO 13485:2003 for product approvals

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market include, Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Alma Lasers, Cymedics, InMode Ltd., IBRAMED, Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., SharpLight Technologies Ltd., and Venus Concepts.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Key Developments

January 2020: InMode Ltd. launched Evoke, a non-invasive, RF-based platform for facial remodeling. It is a hands-free device that addresses patient aesthetic concerns with uniform and controlled heating of the skin and subdermal tissue

February 2019: Alma Lasers launched new innovation center in Caesarea industrial park, Israel

Purchase this Report (Price 4500 USD for Single-User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3543

Segmentation

By Product Type Trolley Mounted Devices Table Top Devices Portable Devices

By Application Skin Treatment Skin Reconstruction Scar Removal Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Facial Repair Body Countering Liposuction Cellulite Reduction Non-surgical Fat Reduction Collagen Stimulation And Generation Hair Removal Others

By Technology Monopolar RF Bipolar RF Multipolar RF Fractional RF Combination of IPL and RF

By End User Beauty Care Centers Home Care Settings

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737