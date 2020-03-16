Radial Compression Devices Market to Make a Leap and Reach a Valuation of USD 357.7 Million by 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Radial compression devices are categorized as: disposable radial compression devices and reusable radial compression devices, on the basis of usage type. These devices are mainly used in hospitals, independent catheterization centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics.

Statistics:

The global radial compression devices market is estimated to account for US$ 357.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Radial Compression Devices Market: Drivers

Lower post-procedural complications is expected to boost growth of the global radial compression devices market over the forecast period. PCI can be performed by radial approach and also by femoral approach. Market interviews have revealed that approximately 2-8% of patients have experienced complication after PCI procedure by femoral approach whereas incidence of complication by radial approach is negligible (~<1%).

Get Sample R&D PDF of Radial Compression Devices Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3542

Global Radial Compression Devices Market: Opportunities

Increasing number of angiography and angioplasty procedures is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global radial compression devices market. For instance, according to the American College of Cardiology, more than 1.2 million angioplasties are performed annually in the United States.

Global Radial Compression Devices Market: Restraints

Absence of concrete data on adoption of radial access is expected to hinder growth of the market. Data on adoption of radial compression devices by country is highly fragmented. The reasons for the same are delayed approval of the process by US FDA and absence of country-wise guidelines on radial catheterization.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/radial-compression-devices-market-2861

Key Takeaways:

The Band/ Strap Based segment in the global radial compression devices market was valued at US$ 146.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 291.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular devices is expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period

The Diagnostics segment held dominant position in the global radial compression devices market in 2019, accounting for 50.5% share in terms of value. Increasing number of angiography and angioplasty procedures is expected to assist the growth of the segment during the forecasted period

Market Trends

The market is witnessing increasing M&A activities. For instance, in December 2018, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. acquired Vascular Insights, LLC, a provider of specialty infusion and occlusion catheter systems.

The market is also witnessing launch of new devices to monitor blood flow through radial artery to prevent occlusions post PCI. For instance, in May 2019, IdaHealth, a U.S.-based company, launched a new device called IdaFlo Tr. The wireless device continuously monitors blood flow through the artery.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3542

Global Radial Compression Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global radial compression devices market include, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Vascular Solutions Inc. (a part of Teleflex Incorporated), Advanced Vascular Dynamics, Comed B.V., Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Beijing Demax Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Global Radial Compression Devices Market: Key Developments

May 2019: Cordis, a Cardinal Health company, launched its RADIAL 360 portfolio, offering a complete range of products to facilitate the transradial approach (TRA) for interventional cardiology procedures, in the U.S.

January 2020: Terumo Europe NV, a part of Terumo Corporation, launched a new randomized clinical trial that compares the novel distal radial access with conventional radial access approach, in terms of radial occlusion rates at discharge.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3542

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Radial Compression Devices Market, By Product Type: Band/ Strap Based Knob Based Plate Based

Radial Compression Devices Market, By Usage: Disposable Device Reusable Device

Radial Compression Devices Market, By Application: Surgical Intervention Diagnostics

Radial Compression Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Independent Catheterization Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialized Clinics

Radial Compression Devices Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Band/ Strap Based Knob Based Plate Based By Usage Disposable Device Reusable Device By Application Surgical Intervention Diagnostics By End User Hospitals Independent Catheterization Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialized Clinics By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Usage By Application By End User By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Usage By Application By End User By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Usage By Application By End User By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Usage By Application By End User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Usage By Application By End User By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Terumo Corporation * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Abbott Laboratories Vascular Solutions Inc. (a part of Teleflex Incorporated) Advanced Vascular Dynamics Comed B.V Merit Medical Systems Inc. Beijing Demax Medical Technology Co., Ltd.



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737