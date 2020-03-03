Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market To Reach USD 9.27 Billion By 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% | Reports and Data

Top Companies Profiled in this report are:

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd(Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Gilead Sciences, Inc.(US), United Therapeutics Corporation(US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)(London), Pfizer Inc(US), Dong-A ST Co Ltd (South Korea), Bayer HealthCare(Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US).

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulmonary arterial hypertension Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is caused by the rise in pulmonary arterial pressure, which leads to an increase in the workload on the right side of the heart, which progresses the symptoms of PAH (Pulmonary arterial hypertension). The rise in the geriatric population, with the decrease in the levels of immunity, boosts up the market.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is driving due to the prevalence of diseases like (Cirrhosis), Chronic lung diseases like emphysema, Asthma, etc. A person with PAH even can survive without treatment for a long time, but it is essential to treat it as the increased load on the right side of the heart can lead to heart failure. Treatment will help improve the quality of life. Habits such as smoking, tobacco, consumption of alcohol are expected to boost the prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension leading to increased demand for the treatment. World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had suggested that there is a prevalence of PAH that reported 15 to 50 million cases per head.

Rise in disease like asthma COPD and chronic lung disorder is expected to rise the PAH market growth. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018 about 1000 people worldwide die of asthma every day and it has affected more than 339 million people. The rise in health care awareness and an increase in medical expenditure is likely to boost the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension product segment Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs are expected to boost the market as it functions to improve the vasodilation by preventing platelet activation, they are expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) have been used in the treatment of PAH as is reduces the production of endothelin. Owing to the increase in the cases of PAH, it is likely to reach 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Cicletanine and riociguat are the newly developed therapy of drugs, which has generated more significance in these years as there acts as potent vasodilators that are beneficial for treating severe PAH.

European marketing has given authorization to GSK to expand the indication for Volibris a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, as it was found that the combination of ambrisentan and tadalafil reduced the risk of clinical failure in PAH.

Histone Deacetylation Inhibition (HDAC) is the recent approach for treating PAH, HDAC contributes to pulmonary vascular hypertension, HDAC inhibitors like valproic acid, and suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid inhibits the action of HDAC and further leads to vasodilation.

Cuff-less BP monitoring devices have revolutionized and are also available in now in smartphones and wearables for blood pressure monitoring, and it can be checked with the access of the internet, smartphone applications would help to trace the blood pressure by blood pressure telemonitoring.

Advances in telemonitoring have led to the development of Ambulatory telemetry for hearth monitoring. The patient for monitoring wears this wireless device.Telemetry monitors have traditionally had been used to monitor one or two parameters. However, recent advancements have made it possible to monitor three or four parameters of the heart on an average. The patient just has to wear the device which allows continuous monitoring within the area of coverage.

Calcium channel blockers are widely used in treating hypertension. North America held a major share of the calcium channel blocker market. The rise in the geriatric population and the prevalence of obesity are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for calcium channel blockers during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cuff-less BP monitoring devices

Ambulatory monitors

Novel technology smartphones and Bluetooth enabled telemonitoring

Tele-monitoring

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Early-stage Drug Candidates (Phase I & Phase II)

Late-stage Drug Candidates (Phase III & Registration Phase

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



