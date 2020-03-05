PTA Balloon Catheter Market to Reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2026 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global PTA Balloon Catheter Market valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10%. PTA is known as percutaneous transluminal angioplasty. A PTA balloon catheter comprises of an inflatable balloon at its tip used for minimally invasive catheterization procedure; this procedure is performed to enlarge the narrowed vessel opening.

PTA balloon is used in the treatment of coronary artery disease and Peripheral Vascular Disease, WHO had reported 17.9 million people died in 2016 due to cardiovascular diseases. It includes about 31% of all global deaths. Adaptation to Sedentary lifestyle, habits like lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, unhealthy food, smoking, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity, are the major factors driving the market of PTA balloon catheters.

Furthermore, an increase in regulatory approvals, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to fuel the global PTA balloon catheter market in the forecast period. However, alternative therapies and complications associated with serration balloon catheters and upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are restraining the growth of the market.

Asia pacific has registered a significant market share in the PTA Balloon market due to high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders due to unhealthy food, habits, consumption of alcohol smoking, also rise in the incidence of obesity and presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increase in patient awareness about emerging minimally invasive surgeries in are likely to fuel the market of PTA Balloon Catheter.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In the year 2018, the Lutonix DCB catheter was introduced. It was a drug-coated balloon catheter that facilitates the delivery of paclitaxel to the arterial wall with single, short inflation. Paclitaxel is used to treat arterial restenosis. The Lutonix DCB’s was found to be a highly effective formulation of paclitaxel it also contains polysorbate and sorbitol that allows Lutonix DCB catheter to deliver a therapeutic dose to the artery wall and also keep the dose as low as possible.

In the year 2019, Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of finished medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, had initiated for expanding its services in the manufacturing of medical balloon development and balloon rapid prototyping services.

The peripheral vascular disease had held a significant share in the PTA catheter balloon market owing to the rise in smoking, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and is likely to rise with a CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period.

PTA catheters mostly are made of Polyurethane, and more than 50% of catheters are made from it as the tubing contains the properties of both rubber and plastic also provide with toughness and tensile strength it is highly biocompatible as it softens at body temperature.

Ambulatory surgical centers had registered a significant market share for achieving better treatment facilities for patients suffering from coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease it is likely to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period.

Key players functioning in the market for PTA Balloon Catheter include Medtronic plc; Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; Boston Scientific Corporation; Natec Medical; and Surmodics, Inc, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Andratec

For this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the PTA Balloon Catheters market on the basis of Types, Applications, end use, and region.

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



