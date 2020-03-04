Pruritus Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 19.1 Billion By 2027 | Top Players | Cipla, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 12.63 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.1 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The study encompasses therapeutic agents for ‘Pruritus’ – an unpleasant sensation that stimulates the desire to scratch the skin. Pruritus therapeutics is available for a wide range of skin conditions and other underlying causes of pruritus. Recent emergence of TRP channels as a drug target for treatment of itching is a major disrupting factor in the pruritus sector. In line with this, TRP channel antagonists, TRPM8 agonists are some of the emerging TRP channel modulation mechanisms that could be used in pruritus treatment.

Rising prevalence of target diseases, unmet needs of pruritus patients that is resulting in advancements in drug development, focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of novel mechanisms based on pruritus drugs, upcoming patent expiry, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory framework are some of the major factors boosting market growth in the industry. However, associated side effects and access to advanced alternative treatment options like photo therapy might limit market growth during the forecast duration.

The Pruritus Therapeutics Market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe at 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR respectively. High prevalence of pruritus across the globe is the leading factor responsible for accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

Until 2018, Corticosteroids dominated the Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market, controlling nearly 41.4% of the global market. The European regional market is expected to register a significant growth rate for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

The Calcineurin Inhibitors segment is speculated to be the fastest growing market segment in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, delivering a CAGR of 6.9%. However, the side effects and costs associated with them are a major limitation on the market growth of this segment.

Skin conditions disease type segment (that includes xerosis, dermatitis, psoriasis, scabies, burns & scars, insect bites and hives) was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2019 and is expected reach USD 13.42 billion by 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 24.3% of the global Pruritus therapeutics market. Developing nations such as, China and India might witness a significant growth.

Side effects associated with pruritus therapeutics and lack of awareness about pruritus is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

For this report, Reports and Data segments the Pruritus Therapeutics Market based on type, disease type, treatment type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Counterirritants

Immunosuppressant

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Others

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Skin conditions

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

Internal diseases

Nerve disorders

Psychiatric diseases

Irritation and allergic reactions

Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Itchy skin treatment

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



