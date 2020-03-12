Proton Therapy Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Proton Therapy Industry

Description

Radiation therapy is one of the prominent therapies used today in the treatment of cancer. Proton therapy is a form of radiation therapy, also called proton beam therapy, that uses protons rather than x-rays to treat cancer. It is becoming more popular due to its high success rate and greater accuracy. It is relatively a much expensive therapy. Protons do have substantial clinical advantages over other conventional methods when targeting tumors next to key structures such as the heart, kidneys, eyes and in children as children are at high risk of getting secondary tumors later in life from radiation exposure.

The competition in the proton therapy market is high because of its increasing popularity and companies racing to increase their market share and investing in research & development to get an edge over the others. New technologies are coming in the market which is driving patients to choose proton therapy over other therapies.

The key factors driving the growth of proton therapy market are increase in the incidences of cancer, rising ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure and greater recognition of proton therapy. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are next generation proton therapy tools, future developments and proton therapy research advancements. However, the expansion of proton therapy market is hindered because of being expensive than other treatment therapies, sensitivity in nature, legal regulations and high reimbursement rates.

The report “Global Proton Therapy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2024)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.

The industry comprises large players such as IBA, Varian Medical System, Mitsubishi Electric and Hitachi. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Radiation Therapy

1.2 Cancer Therapies Classification

1.3 Proton Therapy

1.4 Proton Therapy Applications

1.5 Proton Therapy vs. X-Ray/Surgery

1.6 Proton Therapy Treatment Devices

2. Global Radiation Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Region

2.3 Global Cancer Indication Mix

2.4 Global Radiation Therapy Utilization Rate by Cancer Type

3. Global Proton Therapy Market Analysis

3.1 Global Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Proton Therapy Centers

3.3 Global Proton Therapy Centers Forecast

3.4 Global Proton Therapy Centers by Region

3.5 Global Proton Therapy Cancer Indication Mix

3.6 Global Proton Therapy Market by Annual Patient Volume

3.7 Global Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Annual Patient Volume

3.8 Global Proton Therapy Market by Cumulative Patient Volume

3.9 Global Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Cumulative Patient Volume

3.10 Global Proton Therapy Publications

3.11 Global Proton Therapy Ongoing Clinical Trials

3.12 Global Proton Therapy Ongoing Clinical Trials by Radiation Modalities

3.13 Global Proton Therapy Operational Treatment Rooms

3.14 Global Proton Therapy Operational Treatment Rooms Forecast

3.15 Cancer Types Eligible for Proton Therapy Treatment

3.16 Proton Therapy Orders by Country and Supplier

3.17 Global Proton Therapy Cost per Room

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Proton Therapy Market by Cumulative Patient Volume

4.1.2 North America Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Cumulative Patient Volume

4.1.3 The US Proton Therapy Centers Availability

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Proton Therapy Market by Cumulative Patient Volume

4.2.2 Europe Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Cumulative Patient Volume

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 Asia Proton Therapy Market by Cumulative Patient Volume

4.3.2 Asia Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Cumulative Patient Volume

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Incidence of Cancer

5.1.2 Increase in Ageing Population

5.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.4 Growing Recognition of Proton Therapy

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Next-generation Proton Therapy Tools

5.2.2 Proton Therapy Research Advancements

5.2.3 Future Developments

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Expensive than Other Treatment Technologies

5.3.2 Sensitive in Nature

5.3.3 Legal Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Proton Therapy Market Share by Center

6.1.1 Global Proton Therapy Market Share by Center

6.1.2 The US Proton Therapy Market Share by Centers

6.2 Proton Therapy Market Share by Rooms

6.2.1 Global Proton Therapy Market Share by Rooms

6.2.2 The US Proton Therapy Market Share by Rooms

6.2.3 Japan Proton Therapy Market Share by Rooms

6.2.4 EMEA Proton Therapy Market Share by Rooms

6.2.5 Rest of APAC Proton Therapy Market Share by Rooms

6.3 Global Patients Treated Per Supplier

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Ion Beam Applications

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Varian Medical System

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Hitachi

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Mitsubishi

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

Continued…

