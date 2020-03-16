Proteinase K Market Research Valued USD 35.5 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.5% Size, Share Trends and Forecast Analysis by Coherent Market Insights

Proteinase K is broad spectrum protease, which cleaves peptide bonds next to the carboxylic group of aliphatic and aromatic amino acids. It is useful in biological samples for general digestion of proteins.

The global proteinase K market is estimated to account for US$ 21.9 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 35.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Proteinase K Market: Drivers

Funding for R&D in molecular biology is expected to boost growth of the global proteinase K market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Princeton University funded six research discoveries that include, a research focused on developing a new approach to control fat metabolism through the development of drugs that target an enzyme called Nocturnin, which regulates fat storage and energy usage.

Global Proteinase K Market: Opportunities

Adoption proteinase K in R&D of rare diseases is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for players in the global proteinase K market. For instance, in April 2019, researchers from Scripps Research reported labelling light chains with fluorophores and coupling shape changes to cleavage by proteinase K in order to identify a group of small molecules that prevent structural changes to proteins that that cause AL amyloidosis, a rare and progressive disease.

Global Proteinase K Market: Restraints

Low thermal stability of proteinase K limits the hydrolysis and aminolysis reactions in industrial processes, which in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Purification of DNA & RNA segment in the global proteinase K market was valued at US$ 11.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 20.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Purified DNA and RNA are required in various molecular biology processes. These processes often include development of novel gene therapies which are increasingly being researched across various research institutes.

The biotechnology companies segment held dominant position in the global proteinase K market in 2018, accounting for 45.5% share in terms of value, followed by contract research organizations and academic institutes, respectively. Biotechnology companies are indulged in research and development of novel DNA and RNA based therapies for treatment of various genetic, and rare diseases. These processes require extensive use of chemicals such as Proteinase K. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America region held dominant position in the global proteinase K market in 2018, accounting for 36.9% share in terms of value, followed by Europe. North America region has presence of well-established large scale as well as small and medium scale biotechnology organizations who are indulged in research and development novel gene therapies. This is expected to support growth of the region over the forecast period.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing increasing use of proteinase K in DNA extraction from food samples in order to test the presence of genetically modified organisms. One such application involves homogenization of frozen northern shrimps in 200 µl of water and blending the homogenates with Lysis Solution CBV and Proteinase K.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Norgen Biotek Corp. partnered with Diversigen Inc. to provide a combined offering from sample collection, ambient temperature stabilization for transport and logistics for all types of microbiome samples and formats, and the purification of high quality, inhibitor-free nucleic acids from these samples

Global Proteinase K Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global proteinase K market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., New England Biolabs, Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Norgen Biotek Corp., BIORON GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bioline (Meridian Biosciences Inc.), and Promega Corporation.

Global Proteinase K Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on expanding their geographical presence. For instance, in July 2019, New England Biolabs started New England Biolabs Australia Pty Ltd. in Melbourne, Australia, in order to extend its global subsidiary network.

Segmentation

By Form Lyophilized Powder Form Liquid Form

By Application Purification of DNA & RNA In situ Hybridization Mitochondria Isolation Enzyme Removal

By End User Contract Research Organization Academic Institutes Biotechnology Companies Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



