ProtectivAir Sterilizes Inhaled Air Using UV Light

Medi-Immune, a UK firm, recently revealed ProtectivAir, a breathing device that uses UVc light to sterilize inhaled air and protect wearers against airborne pathogens, potentially including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The device is meant to be used by healthcare staff and others with occupational exposure to airborne pathogens.

ProtectivAir consists of a nose and mouth mask that connects, via a flexible hose, to a small irradiation chamber worn on a belt or harness. The irradiation chamber uses UVc photons to disinfect inhaled air. UVc damages a pathogen’s DNA or RNA, which prevents it from replicating and infecting the body.

The ProtectivAir device is worn on a belt and is made with an impact resistant shell. Each device has a battery life of up to four hours, and its battery is rechargeable and interchangeable. It is self-sterilizing and reusable for up to five years.

In tests conducted at Public Health England using the Influenza A virus, ProtectivAir provided a 10-log reduction in viral particles at normal breathing rates, meaning that less than 1 in 10,000,000,000 particles remained viable after passing through the device. According to the company, it is currently pending final testing at Public Health England to confirm full protection against COVID-19.

Check out this video on ProtectivAir:

