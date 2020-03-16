Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 | In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications and Emerging Growth Factors

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner does not need much of technical training as it is fully automated and provides real-time ultrasound imaging. Portable ultrasound bladder scanner eliminates the concern regarding accuracy and is precise and user-friendly.

The global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is estimated to account for US$ 181.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Drivers

Use of portable ultrasound bladder scanner lowers the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). CAUTI prolongs the unnecessary stay of patient in hospitals. Moreover, portable ultrasound bladder scanner is user friendly and eliminates the need to calculate bladder volumes manually. These advantages of portable ultrasound bladder scanner are expected to boost growth of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market over the forecast period.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Opportunities

Wide range of diagnostics applications of portable ultrasound bladder scanners is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Portable ultrasound bladder scanners are used in various applications such as bladder biofeedback study, voiding schedules, monitoring of urinary incontinence, and others.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Restraints

The accuracy of portable ultrasound bladder scanner decreases with advancing stage of pelvic organ prolapse and accuracy of post-void residual measurements in patients with pelvic organ prolapse is inversely related to bladder volume. These factors are expected to hamper growth of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market.

Key Takeaways:

The 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner segment in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market was valued at US$ 101.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 169.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing prevalence of urological diseases during the forecasted period.

The Hospitals segment held dominant position in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in 2019, accounting for 64.8% share in terms of value, followed by diagnostic centers, respectively. Increasing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is anticipated to assist the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Portable ultrasound bladder scanner eliminates the need for catheterization, thereby offering patient comfort. Patients suffering from urological disorders opt for portable ultrasound bladder scanner due to its less complex nature as compared to other diagnostics solutions. It also prevents from catheter-associated urinary tract infection.

Players in the market are focused on offering low-cost, fully-portable ultrasound scanners. For instance, the U.S.-based Butterfly Network offers portable ultrasound bladder scanner at less than US$ 3,000.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market include, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), dBMEDx Inc., Verathon Inc., SRS Medical Systems Inc., Laborie Medical Technologies Inc., Echo Son SA, Signostics Inc., Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited, Caresono Technology Co., Ltd., and GE Healthcare Inc.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Key Developments

November 2019: Healcerion, Inc. exhibited its SONON range of wireless handheld ultrasound scanners at the MEDICA 2019 International Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany

September 2018: Butterfly Network raised US$ 250 million from large private investors

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market, By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: 3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner 2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company) * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies dBMEDx Inc. Verathon Inc. SRS Medical Systems Inc. Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. Echo Son SA Signostics Inc. Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited Caresono Technology Co., Ltd. GE Healthcare Inc.



