Population Health Management (PHM) Market To Reach USD 166.72 Billion By 2027 | Allscripts, McKesson Corporation and Cerner Corporation

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market was valued at USD 26.76 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 166.72 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 25.6%.

According to the survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in per capita terms, health spending in 2017 is estimated to have reached USD 4069 million average across the OECD. This is roughly 70% more than OECD countries spend on education for each citizen. In the United States, the average spend is expected to have risen above USD 10,000 for the first time in 2017. Per capita spending was also significantly above the OECD average in Switzerland (USD 8,009), Luxembourg (USD 7,049), and Norway (USD 6,351).

Population health management is an accumulation and assessment of patient’s data from various multiple health information technology resources. Population health management assists in scrutinizing the condition of the patient and segmenting the patients based on disease. It also helps in improving clinical outcomes and lowering the cost of treatments. PHM programs use business intelligence (BI) tools to aggregate data and provide a comprehensive clinical picture of each patient. Using that data, providers can track, and hopefully improve clinical outcomes while lowering costs.

Recent developments in the Population Health Management Market:

In May 2019, Cerner, a global health platform and innovation company, launched Anuva Health, its new near-site health network offering, which provides personal and virtual health care services for employers looking to provide a unique benefit to employees to support improved health and lower costs, and it is a very cost-effective solution for employers.

Mergers and acquisitions have been put into effect for the improvement in disease management and clinical outcomes. For instance, in March 2019, Allscripts announced a strategic partnership with Opargo, which focused on delivering integrated technology to improve health care efficiency and reduce schedule churn through real-time schedule optimization.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The medical industry is rapidly transforming from a paper-based system into a digitized system, which is accelerating the demand for healthcare IT services. In addition, increasing demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by stakeholders has resulted in a shift from Fee-for-Service (FFS) to a Value-based Payment (VBP) models

In August 2018, Allscripts, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it has achieved full accreditation with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP) for Allscripts PayerpathTM and also ePAP accreditation for ePrescribe from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). EHNAC’s HNAP accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions and ensures compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations

In January 2017, Conifer Health Solutions announced that Alameda Health System (AHS) had engaged the company to provide Value-Based Care services to support HealthPAC, a comprehensive health access program for eligible enrollees of Alameda County, California. Conifer Health will provide population health management and nurse consulting services to help the four-hospital system better serve a population of 33,000 HealthPAC members.

Population Health Management (PHM) market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 6% in the Asia Pacific due to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising expenses, rocketing healthcare infrastructure and initiatives by the government to make it more digitalized

Services segment holds the largest share valued at USD 1.63 billion by 2019 because hospitals and other care providers prefer an in-house system instead of involving third parties to assess their patient data.

The Payers segment is growing at a robust CAGR of around 26.3% in 2019 and is expected to continue the same during the forecasted period. Payers are third-party entities, for instance, insurance carriers, who finance or reimburse the cost of health services and increasing demand for PHM software for payers is expected to propel the growth of this segment.

Europe is the second-largest region with a share of 25.2% due to the high acceptance rate of Population Health Management platforms in countries such as Germany and the U.K. due to high awareness among people about the advantages of PHM, immense public-private investments toward chronic disease management, developed health care infrastructure, and high incidence of the diseases.

The Web-Based segment held the largest share of the market in terms of revenue, i.e., over USD 10.65 billion by 2019, followed by the Cloud-Based segment, i.e., USD 6.39 billion attributed to the minimal software and hardware requirements for using web-based PHM solutions and increasing adoption of web-based services by healthcare providers.

North America regional segment dominated this market with a share of 50% owing to immense strategic initiatives, mergers & acquisitions, funding by the government to focus on improving national health by tracking the health of population accurately

Some of the key players are Allscripts, McKesson Corporation and Cerner Corporation, etc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market on the basis of product type, delivery mode, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Software

Services Post-Sale and Maintenance Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services Implementation Services



Delivery Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

Effectively Coordinate Care

Patient Outreach

Others

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Providers Ambulatory Care Centers Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Other Healthcare Providers

Payers Public Payers Private Payers

Employer Groups

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

