Pigmentation Disorders Market To Reach USD 10.22 Billion By 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% | Reports and Data

Top Companies Profiled in this report are:

Bayer AG (Germany), Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (France), EpiPharm AG (Swizzerland), SkinCeuticals International(US), Galderma laboratories (US), VIVIERPHARMA(Canada), Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (US)., La Roche-Posay, ALLERGAN (Dublin Ireland) are the key players in the pigmentation disorders treatment market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Pigmentation is the skin disorder formed because of the exceeding levels of melanin, a pigment made by melanocytes. The oxidation of tyrosine, which is an amino acid, results in the production of melanin. Keratinocytes carry melanin; although it is harmless, it creates a dullness in the skin. It mostly happens to the face and can also affect the other parts of the body. When melanocytes are affected, the melanin production of the body fluctuates. This defect either darkens or lightens the skin. Higher production of melanin results in the darkening of the skin, whereas less production of melanin makes the skin lighter. Hyperpigmentation is mostly seen in the Caucasian population, and smoking has also contributed to the growth of the market, the market is even expected to grow even more in the coming years.

Topical therapy includes Hydroquinone as a first-line agent also with a retinoid for treatment melasma due to its highest rate in the white population, which comprises 55 to 60% of the world population. Hormonal changes, pregnancy, and birth control pills are responsible for the occurrence of melasma in 90% of women throughout the world. Treatments like laser therapy and skin grafting methods, physical therapy in the form of lesion removal, photo-therapy are the other treatments used in pigmentation disorders.

Various clinical studies are being carried out for example, in the year 2019 nationwide phase II clinical trial was coordinated by Tufts Medical Center in Boston, for a topical cream ruxolitinib which was found extremely effective in reversing the effects of vitiligo, and also had decreased the skin pigmentation for nearly half of the clinical trial participants

Growing awareness regarding cosmeceutical and cosmetics products, such as in anti-aging, sun care, and hair care and beauty, is expected to boost up the growth potential in the coming future. Introducing natural and plant-based ingredients have played a crucial role in exceeding the demand for cosmeceutical products across the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Microdermabrasion devises market is emerging due to its advances and also due to the effects obtained, factors such as financial stability, technological advancements, and are anticipated to stimulate the market in the forecast period.

Microdermabrasion had resulted in wound healing and skin remodeling. As per the technique of coarse-grit hand piece that includes cytokeratin 16, gives optimal responses to injuries in the outer layer of the skin, it also contains antimicrobial peptides that fights infection; matrix metalloproteinase breaks down skin’s structural proteins and allows rebuilding for both collagen precursors and other substances that form the pathway to its production. This kind of treatment is generally beneficial for aging skin. These molecular changes were not seen in individuals who received microdermabrasion with the medium-grit hand piece

On the basis of treatment type chemical peels used for pigmentation disorders is expected to reach 3.77 billion by 2026 and held largest share in the year 2018

Acne vulgaris is expected to grow at a highest CAGR 8.9% in forecasted year. Rising smoking habits, sedentary lifestyle and worldwide rising popularity of fast food are expected to drive the market growth

Melasma has been on the rise, especially in women due to contraceptives, pregnancy, UV rays, and treatment includes photo protective agents, skin lighters, antioxidants, exfoliates, and resurfacing procedures. First-line therapy includes photo protection and topical agents. Laser treatment is included in the second-line treatment.

Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Topical Drugs

Phototherapy

Laser Therapy

Skin Grafting

Drugs

Others

Disease Condition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Acne Vulgaris

Vitiligo

Melasma

Albinism

Solar Lentigines

Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Dermatology Centers

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



