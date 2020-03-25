Personal Mobility Devices Market To Reach USD 13.25 Billion By 2027 | TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Invacare

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Personal Mobility Devices Market was valued at USD 7.89 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.25 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%. A personal mobility device is a vehicle that is designed to be used by one person, has one or more wheels that operate on a single axis, and is propelled by an electric motor attached to the vehicle or by human power or both.

Due to the high cost of personal mobility devices, manufacturers are encouraged to finance R&D initiatives for the development of new-age devices, and health insurance companies have been resolving the price-rise crisis with favorable reimbursement plans. Furthermore, governments of different nations are focusing on initiatives to create awareness regarding personal mobility devices. For instance, in August 2015, The Government of India made an effort to transform 5,000 public places in India to be disabled-friendly by July 2019. The sites include all airports, major railway stations, and 4,000 key buildings, which in turn is expected to favor the growth of the personal mobility devices market. Additionally, the European Union implemented the European Disability Strategy 2010-2020 (EDS) in 2010 to complement national efforts with a European-wide framework. The European Disability Strategy’s main aim is to allow people with disabilities to have the right to participate equally and fully in society and the economy.

As social ideologies like workplace equality penetrate in developed as well as developing countries, the popularity of wheelchairs and crutches is markedly mounting and attracting more capital towards the personal mobility devices market. Besides, the susceptibility of the geriatric population to motion control disorders is opening up lucrative prospects for personal mobility devices. However, high purchasing and maintenance costs of the equipment are expected to impede the market growth of the personal mobility devices industry.

Several homes or office modifications are made to facilitate navigation within a building or in other areas where there are changes in surface heights. These include ramps, stairlifts, and handrails. Access ramps are essential as some people with walkers, canes, and crutches find that ramps provide easier access than steps.

Stairlifts are devices that move people and wheelchairs up and downstairs, either through the floor or along the staircase. Handrails are unique devices that are fitted in many restrooms and by entrances to provide support and stability to people with mobility issues.

Modern technology is enabling access to some of the coolest personal mobility devices ever to hit the personal mobility devices market. While they are not common now, these impressive advancements are anticipated to be the next big thing, minimizing the use of cars and public transport not only for a greener world but also to look super cool navigating the streets. For instance, in September 2018, Sunrise Medical (U.S.) LLC launched new QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, an advanced mid-wheel drive power wheelchair.

Acton Rocket Skates, Yuneec E-Go, Self-Balancing Hoverboards, EcoReco Electric Scooter, Ninebot One are the five leading modern mobile devices that are trending among the youth and are set for tremendous growth in the coming years.

The global Personal Mobility Devices market is highly fragmented with major players like TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical, among others.

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of the market trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Personal Mobility Devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Wheel chairs Manual Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes Electric handbikes Manual handbikes Hybrid handbikes

Walking aids Rollators Premium Low cost Stair lifts Power Addon products Other walking aids Canes Folding Canes Quad Canes Offset Canes Crutches Axillary Crutches Elbow Crutches Forearm Crutches Walkers Standard Walkers Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Patient Lifts Manual Lifts Power Lifts Stand Up Lifts Heavy Duty Lifts Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts Indoor Stair Lifts Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds Electric Beds Manual Beds Stretchers Low Beds Water Beds Bars and Railings Commodes and Showers



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



