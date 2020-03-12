Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Reach USD 5.58 Billion By 2027 | Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic

The Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases, along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a method of dialysis that uses dialysis solution and the inner lining of the abdomen to drain blood when the kidneys are not functioning efficiently. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood. ESRD (End-stage renal disease), which is generally known as kidney failure, is a significant factor for the growth of the market. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease among the global population, and a shortage of kidneys for transplantation due to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in several countries are some of the factors that are responsible for stimulating the market growth globally.

However, lack of awareness and limited demand in underdeveloped countries may hinder market growth. The rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and increased opportunities in weak and emerging markets can create future opportunities further.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and a rising number of chronic diseases, along with several initiatives undertaken by the government, North America accounted for the largest share of 35.3% of the market in 2019.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Peritoneal dialysis is the cleansing of blood, along with the elimination of extra fluids, by using the peritoneal membrane, the body’s natural filter.

Hemodialysis is a method of pumping out the blood to an artificial kidney system and is returned to the body with the help of tubing accessories.

Peritoneal membrane is the lining that circles the abdominal cavity, including the stomach, spleen, liver, and intestines.

CAPD type segment is expected to grow at the rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to portability, low cost, and freedom from machines.

Growing population, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors, which are boosting the growth of the market across the globe.

A growing geriatric population that has long term care requirements, raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and growing usage of technologies among patients are few factors that are expected to expand usage rates.

Hospital-based dialysis segment accounted for a market share of around 31.2% in 2019.

Innovative product development and collaborative developments are some critical strategic initiatives taken by the players in this industry to point their mark in the competition.

The presence of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis is the primary factor for the growth of this segment.

The advantages of peritoneal dialysis include no use of needles, minimum clinic visits, and continuous therapy supplies similar to the natural functioning of the kidney.

The peritoneal dialysis solution of the product type segment accounted for the largest share of over 23.3% in 2019.

Europe accounted for a share of 26.3% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Type, End-user, Product, and Region:

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

